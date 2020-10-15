The Best Beauty Advent Calendars -- Diptyque, Charlotte Tilbury, SkinStore and More
The countdown to Christmas Day is (almost) on -- and you can celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand.
Beauty advent calendars are like the traditional candy-filled ones but in some ways even sweeter. You still get to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but mascara, shower gel and hand cream last longer than chocolate. Plus, we've found ones from beauty companies like LookFantastic, GlossyBox, Benefit Cosmetics that are worth hundreds of dollars in savings.
Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks. (We were on the notification list for the epic Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures, and it's now officially launched!)
From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift your beauty lover friend -- or yourself, of course -- here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars, below.
It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas, thanks to the just-released Diptyque Advent Calendar. Spend the month of December opening 25 heavenly-scented products, including full-size, deluxe sample and exclusive items (like the limited edition 2020 Moonlit Fir candle). We're also excited for the Mimosa candle, the L'Ombre dans l'Eau Shower Oil, the Art of Care Exfoliating Body Scrub -- and the beautifully illustrated keepsake box it all comes in.
GlossyBox just unveiled their incredible 2020 advent calendar, which features brands like Wander Beauty, Nails Inc. and Iconic London. For just $99, you'll receive 19 full size products and six deluxe size products that are worth over $550. Plus, if you're a GlossyBox subscriber, take $10 off that non-subscriber price.
This epic exclusive holiday box includes beauty and skincare products from a bunch of our faves -- Babor, PCA Skin, Erno Laszlo and more -- at over 70% savings. It's the perfect gift for any skincare obsessive, whether that's your best friend or yourself. Shop it now before it sells out!
The LookFantastic Advent Calendar is back and better than ever! Treat a friend to 25 must-have products, including skincare and makeup items from Elemis and Anastasia Beverly Hills, worth more than $640 -- and available for just $110. The brand's advent calendar usually sells out due to its popularity, so we suggest pre-ordering now for the Oct. 12 launch date. You can also save $20 by subscribing to the LookFantastic Beauty Box and clicking through the early access email you receive to score the advent calendar for $90.
Tucked into the drawers of Net-a-Porter's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar are best-selling skincare and makeup products from top brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Omorovicza, Augustinus Bader and Philip Kingsley.
This might be the holy grail of beauty advent calendars. When you get to open a luxury beauty product from this sought after brand every day, you'll never want the holiday to arrive.
After gifting the world with a Friends makeup collaboration, Revolution Beauty has another hit with their 2020 beauty advent calendar. Enjoy savings on this set of 25 exclusive makeup products and accessories, including lipstick, lip gloss, eye palettes, brushes and a chic scrunchie.
Budget-friendly beauty brand NYX stuffed their advent calendar with 24 best-sellers -- think lip scrubs, eyeshadows and finishing powder -- in both mini and full sizes. Plus, we can't resist that glam packaging!
L'Occitane filled their beauty calendar doors with best-sellers like the Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil and Aqua Réotier Water Gel Cleanser. After Dec. 25, reuse the drawers to store jewelry and trinkets.
Benefit's 12 day advent calendar includes mini versions of brand faves like BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer, POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Face Primer and Gimme Brow+. Grab this trending item now from HSN, then shop the site's best celebrity brands.
Relax and restore with the heavenly scented treats hidden in the drawers of this beauty calendar from The White Company: rose quartz gua sha, votives, skincare products and more.
Olive & June's first advent calendar is the perfect beauty treat for the nail polish obsessed. Behind each door of this limited edition item is a mini version of a beloved Olive & June nail polish, tool or product -- think festive nail shades, cuticle serum, polish remover and more. This in-demand calendar ships Oct. 27.
Looking for full-size beauty products rather than tiny treats? The QVC 12 Days of Posh Beauty Collection contains skincare and makeup from Laura Geller, IT Cosmetics, First Aid Beauty and more.
Of course Sephora's holiday beauty calendar doesn't disappoint! Enjoy mini, full size and exclusive products like an exfoliating scrub, eye masks, a lip stain, nail lacquers, hair accessories and more tempting treats.
Created exclusively for Macy's, this all-star 25-piece set includes products from so many of our favorite beauty brands: Tarte, Elemis, Caudalie, Sunday Riley, Shiseido, Eve Lom, Stila SK-II, Peter Thomas Roth and more.
It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme.
The Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar is a holiday dream for skincare lovers. This limited edition set is packed with fan favorites from the brand -- like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash and Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask -- as well as over $100 in savings.
It's here! This divine beauty advent calendar is now available for purchase. The Charlotte Tilbury 2020 Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures includes full and travel size makeup and skincare "icons," all tucked inside a dazzling set of drawers that will look dreamy sitting on a vanity. We're actually still not over last year's version, the Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar.
