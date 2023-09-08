It's not even technically fall yet, but it's truly never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping lists. A few of our favorite brands just released their beauty advent calendars for 2023, and they definitely have us getting in the holiday spirit.

The highly-anticipated early holiday gifts come in the form of a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. While they're still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these coveted advent calendars before they start to sell out.

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition minis and often full sized products from beloved beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.

Our favorite makeup and skincare brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, L'Occitane and Olive & June have already created beauty advent calendars for 2023 that are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal, so they tend to sell out quickly. From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — one of this year's best beauty advent calendars.

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2023

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar Gift 24 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders. $149 Shop Now

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar A Diptyque candle, Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, Gucci perfume and Dr. Barbara Sturm serum are just a few of the luxury beauty items included in Saks' 2023 advent calendar. $225 Shop Now

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar Amazon Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar Amazon's Premium Beauty Advent calendar features items from Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, Moroccanoil, Oribe, Elemis, Laneige and more. Experience a new brand and product each day from makeup to hair care and skin care. $36 Shop Now

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar Sephora Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. $75 Shop Now

L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar Amazon L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar Unbox 24 days of delights and start every day with travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics. This Advent calendar included nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, gentle cleansing soaps, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long. $115 Shop Now

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Rituals Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more. $125 Shop Now

Le Mini Macaron "12 Days of Nails" Advent Calendar Ulta Le Mini Macaron "12 Days of Nails" Advent Calendar Nail your holiday shopping list with an array of gel polishes, an LED lamp, nail files and more. $68 Shop Now

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar Selfridges Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar Fragrance fanatics will adore this advent calendar from British luxury perfumer Penhaligons, featuring scented soaps, candles, hand creams and, of course, plenty of perfumes. $435 Shop Now

Olive & June Hanukkah Calendar Olive and June Olive & June Hanukkah Calendar Celebrate 8 nights of Hanukkah magic with multiple manis. This super giveable and getable gift includes 6 mini polishes (OMG, Exclamation Point, BP, HD, Obsessed, XOXO) along with a top coat, overnight hand treatment, cuticle serum, buffer, stickers, Obvi oval medium press-on nails and more. $55 Preview Now

Olive & June Christmas Calendar Olive and June Olive & June Christmas Calendar Have yourself a mani little Christmas. Celebrate 25 days of holiday magic with mini mani surprises. This calendar includes 7 mini polishes (Obvi, Besties, OJSM, HD, CV, GH, Obsessed), a top coat, 2 nail files, overnight hand treatment, nail strengthener, Tree Squoval short press-on nails, and more. $65 Preview Now

Lookfantastic Advent Calendar Lookfantastic Lookfantastic Advent Calendar Be the first to shop Lookfantastic's 2023 advent calendar. Last year, the box included must-have products like PMD Clean Mini, Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub and more. $120 Sign Up Now

