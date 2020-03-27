Many of our favorite retailers and brands are offering major online deals right now to brighten our days.

If you're looking into restocking on beauty products or wardrobe staples, now's the time to shop and scoop up items on your wishlist while they're on sale.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select styles from big beauty brands and women's clothing lines alike.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Kick off your Friday by scrolling through the best beauty and fashion deals this week to shop, ahead.

11 Honore

Take 20% off of any purchase using the code CS20. Contact 11 Honore to try virtual styling, personal shopping and online fashion advice. Free shipping and returns.

Adidas

Take 30% off full price and sale items with the code MARCH30 at checkout through March 29 11:59 p.m. PST. The promo excludes Yeezy, Pharrell Williams and gift cards.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

AllSaints

25% off sitewide. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Ann Taylor

Receive 40-60% off your purchase with the code HELLOSPRING through March 28 12 a.m. EST. Free shipping and returns.

Anthropologie

Extra 50% off sale items and extra 25% off on sale furniture through March 29. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Athleta

Take 35% off your purchase and receive free shipping on orders over $100 with the code GOODVIBES through March 30.

Backcountry

Save up to 60% off new markdowns and clearance items. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

50% off everything and extra 10% off. No code needed. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Boohoo

60% off everything, excluding sale items and selected lines. No code needed.

DL1961

Get 30% off denim and more during the Friends and Family Sale until April 1 11:59 p.m. EST. Use the code FRIENDS30. Free shipping and returns.

GlassesUSA

Receive 30% off on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses, sunglasses frames, lenses and lens upgrades. Use the code OKRAY30 from March 30 to April 5. Free shipping and returns.

J.Crew

Take 40% off or 25% off select full-price styles and up to extra 60% off select sale styles with the code SHOPNOW through March 29 11:59 p.m. EST.

Kate Somerville

Shop the skin care brand's Friends and Family Sale. Receive 20% off sitewide from April 3 to 5. Use the code FAM20. Free shipping and returns.

Levi's

Take 30% off orders of $100 or more of Levi's jeans and other favorites with the code SCORE through March 31 11:59 p.m. PST. Free ground shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Lilly Pulitzer

Enjoy 30% off select styles and prints with the code LILLYFAM through March 27. Receive a free gift with a purchase of $75 or $200 with the code: SUNSHINE. Free shipping and returns.

Margaux

Through April 15, the footwear brand will donate 10% of all sales to support health workers fighting COVID-19 to your choice of Direct Relief or Doctors Without Borders. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Paige

The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Paige is also having a Spring Sale, offering 25% off denim. Use the code SPRINGDENIM25. Free shipping.

RAEN

25% off sitewide. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $100.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Stuart Weitzman

Take an extra 20% off sale items with the code SWFORYOU20. Free shipping and returns.

T3

20% off sitewide on hair tools with the code MARCH20 through March 29. Free shipping.

Tory Burch

Get 25% off on orders up to $500 and 30% off on orders over $500 for their Spring Event with the code SPRING through March 30 11:59 p.m. PST. Free shipping and returns.

