Our favorite retailers and brands are continuing to roll out deals online, giving us so many opportunities to save on fashion and beauty.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select styles from favorites such as Nordstrom, Madewell, Nike, Reebok and Revolve. Now's the time to add new sweatsuit sets to help staying at home feel cozier and stock up on shampoo if you're running low while they're discounted.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best beauty and fashion deals happening this week to shop.

11 Honore

Take 20% off your first purchase using the code FIRST20. Contact 11 Honore to try virtual styling, personal shopping and online fashion advice. Free shipping and returns.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Ann Taylor

Take 50% off your purchase (full-price and sale items) and an extra 10% off with the code TAKECARE through April 11. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns.

Anthropologie

30% off all tops and jewelry through April 12. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

ASTR the Label

Brand new markdowns and enjoy extra 20% off sale items with the code STAYIN20. Free shipping on orders over $75. Free returns.

Athleta

Shop new markdowns. Free returns. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Backcountry

New sale styles from Patagonia, the North Face and more brands starting at 25% off. Plus, up to 70% off gear and apparel. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

50% off everything and get extra 10% off. No code needed. Banana Republic cardmembers save more with extra 10% off with the code BRCARD. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Bloomingdale's

Take 25% off marked items for its Friends & Family Sale with free shipping. Discount automatically applies at checkout. Take extra 10% off on select items with the code EXTRA10. Plus, take $20 off every $150 you spend on beauty. All promos last through April 12.

Blue Nile

Save 20% on diamond classics with the code DIAMOND2020 and take 15% off engagement ring settings with the code SETTING15 through April 19.

Boohoo

60% off everything. No code needed.

Charles & Keith

Mid-Season Sale features up to 50% off footwear and handbag styles, extra 10% off sale items when you purchase two items or more and 10% off regular-price items through April 13.

Charlotte Tilbury

Enjoy 50% off best-selling beauty icons in Charlotte's two new Mystery Boxes. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

Save 30% on sandals with the code SANDALS30 at checkout through April 13. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Cotton On

30% off full-price items, 40% off swim through April 13 and for limited time only 50% to 70% off outlet items. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Take 25% off one pair, 30% off two pairs and 40% off three or more pairs with the code FEELGOOD through April 13. Free shipping.

Fenty Beauty

In addition to sale items, Rihanna's makeup line is offering weekly deals every Wednesday and Friday. Check back as ET Style will update you on the 24-hour discounts when they go live. Free shipping and returns.

Forever 21

Buy four pieces from the Spring Cleaning Event and get extra 40% off with the code GETMORE40. Buy three pieces and get extra 30% off with the code GETMORE30. Plus, buy three select basics and get 30% off with the code STOCKUP through April 9. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Frank And Oak

Take 30% off sitewide with the code EASTER30 through April 14. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

40% off everything with the code APRIL and extra 10% off with code FORYOU through April 13. Plus, shop Mystery Deals, not combinable with other offers, through April 13. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns.

Garrett Leight

25% off sitewide with the code STAYHEALTHY.

GlassesUSA

Receive 30% off on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses, sunglasses frames, lenses and lens upgrades. Use the code OKRAY30. Free shipping and returns.

Intermix

Take 40% off marked new arrivals during the Flash Sale through April 13. Free shipping. Sale items are final. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off select styles and receive 25% off your purchase with the code SPRING25.

Jade Swim

20% off sitewide and free shipping. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

J.Crew

50% off full-price Wear-Now Styles with the code REFRESH through April 11. Sale items up to 75% off original prices through April 10, no code needed.

JCPenney

Take 25% off orders of $75 or more or 20% off orders under $75 on select items with the code BASKET8 through April 12.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through April 11 with free shipping. These items are final sale. The brand is also having a Spring's in Bloom Sale, offering extra 50% off sale styles with the code HISPRING through April 13 with free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kendra Scott

50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns.

Levi's

40% off sitewide on Levi's jeans, tees and more with the code SILVER40.

Madewell

Shop 40% off tops and extra 30% off sale items with the code GOODVIBES through April 13. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Margaux

Through April 15, the footwear brand will donate 10% of all sales to support health workers fighting COVID-19 to your choice of Direct Relief or Doctors Without Borders. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything and extra 20% off spring picks with the code 20SPRING. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Murad

Get 20% off all Acne Control and Pore Reform products with the code CLEARSKIN. Murad is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

Take 50% off sitewide and get extra 10% off with the code GET10. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Log into your Nike account and save up to unlock 40% off at the Member Exclusive Sale on the Nike app. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 50% off new full-price spring styles across categories for the Better Together Sale and up to 60% off sale items for the Spring Sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Up to 60% off everything. No code needed. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Up to 50% off sitewide. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. The denim brand is also having a Spring Sale, offering 25% off select styles with the code 25OFFNOW, and new markdowns are up to 40% off. Free shipping.

Paravel

Take 20% off select styles through April 15. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 15% of proceeds from every purchase will go to health workers through Direct Relief's COVID-19 fund. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Pat McGrath Labs

Enjoy 20% off purchases under $150 and 25% off purchases over $150 through April 17. No code needed. Free shipping.

Physicians Formula

With every $40 purchase customers receive a $15 e-gift card through April 15 with the code FORYOU. Free shipping.

Puma

Take 30% off your order with the code OURFAM for the Friends and Family Sale through April 14. Free shipping on orders over $35 and free returns.

Quay

Take extra 20% off sale items with the code EXTRA20. Plus, take 15% off when you purchase two or more frames with the code LUCKY15.

Ray-Ban

Enjoy 30% off all eyewear. No code needed. Free shipping.

Rebecca Minkoff

Get 30% off the entire site with the code WFH30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

30% off full-price items and extra 40% off sale styles with the code HOME. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

20% off select styles through April 10. Free shipping and returns.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Sole Society

Take 40% off your purchase with the code FRESH40 through April 13. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Applications to receive donations are open and will be available for the next five months. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet. 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.

Stuart Weitzman

Enjoy 30% off on new arrivals with code SWBRANDNEW30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Stila

Up to 60% off select makeup. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Shop ET Style's favorite picks.

Studs

$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Superga

25% off on all styles with the code HAPPY at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Temptu

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.

TOMS

Take 25% off sitewide, including free shipping and a free Tote Bag gift with every order while supplies last through April 11. Use the code TOMS25. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Universal Standard

Purchase a piece from the Foundation collection and Universal Standard will donate one to a medical worker on their waitlist. The brand has already distributed over $250,000 worth of Foundation pieces to medical professionals. Plus, get a free Natalie Jersey Sleep Set when you purchase Rachele Lounge Robe with the code FREESNUGGLES. In addition, get 20% off sweatshirts through April 11. Free shipping and returns.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Winky Lux

Get both the Flower Balm and Disco Gloss for only $24 (a $32 value). Receive free shipping on orders of $10 or more with the code FSWEEK through April 12.

Yummie

Check out daily deals like $35 denim on April 9. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

