It's hard to believe we're halfway through the summer, but that means the high temperatures of the sunny season are only going to keep climbing. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat.

To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta's Beauty Sale is offering killer deals that are almost too good to be true. Right now, you can save up to 50% on skin care, hair care and makeup essentials. Plus, Ulta's sale includes tons of deals on best-selling lip products in honor of National Lipstick Day.

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

Ulta has some of the summer's best deals on skin care from Murad, Perricone MD, Kiehl's, IT Cosmetics and tons more. Right now, there are even can't-miss discounts on TikTok's favorite CosRx Snail Mucin products loved by Emily Ratajkowski for giving skin a much-needed dose of hydration.

We could go on and on about the amazing deals during the Ulta Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best deals below.

The Best Skincare Deals from Ulta's Beauty Sale

