The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Ulta's Sale: Score Savings on Best-Selling Skincare, Haircare and Makeup
It's hard to believe we're halfway through the summer, but that means the high temperatures of the sunny season are only going to keep climbing. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat.
To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta's Beauty Sale is offering killer deals that are almost too good to be true. Right now, you can save up to 50% on skin care, hair care and makeup essentials. Plus, Ulta's sale includes tons of deals on best-selling lip products in honor of National Lipstick Day.
Ulta has some of the summer's best deals on skin care from Murad, Perricone MD, Kiehl's, IT Cosmetics and tons more. Right now, there are even can't-miss discounts on TikTok's favorite CosRx Snail Mucin products loved by Emily Ratajkowski for giving skin a much-needed dose of hydration.
We could go on and on about the amazing deals during the Ulta Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best deals below.
The Best Skincare Deals from Ulta's Beauty Sale
Celebrate National Lipstick Day with Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème that works as a lip balm, lipstick and lip hydrating treatment.
From the popular brand COSRX, this Vitamin C serum works to revitalize, smooth and brighten dull or dry skin.
Bobbi Brown's non-stick Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss comes in 12 sheer, ultra-shiny shades.
This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without.
On sale in 5 juicy shades, this new, more powerful version of Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme leaves lips feeling plumped and re-volumized thanks to intense hydration and nourishment.
This cleansing device is designed for all skin types for a gentle scrub with sparkling results.
According to Perricone MD, this fast-absorbing, oil-free, tinted moisturizer with SPF delivers powerful antioxidant benefits that help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections. Deeply hydrate your skin while a mineral-based SPF 30 protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel works to shape and thicken brows for a natural look.
Juice Beauty's Flawless Serum Foundation works to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles with Age Defy Serum Technology. Plus, the skin-protecting foundation is features ingredients like Champagne Grape Seed Oil, Crushed Roses Phyto-Pigments and Coconut Alkanes.
A bright, cool-toned red lipstick is just what the doctor ordered to make your features pop.
The salicylic acid in Murad's clarifying cleanser combats acne even after rinsing.
RELATED CONTENT:
Celebrate National Lipstick Day with 20% Off Fenty Beauty Lip Products
Shop These Limited Time Deals for National Lipstick Day
The 15 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok
The Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Self-Care Routine
Save 50% On These First Aid Beauty Skin Care Products
The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine
Save on Supergoop! SPF Essentials at Nordstrom for Skin Protection
The 20 Best Mascaras for Longer, Fuller Lashes This Summer
The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long