The Best Beauty Deals to Shop at Ulta's Sale: Score Savings on Best-Selling Skincare, Haircare and Makeup

By Rebecca Rovenstine
It's hard to believe we're halfway through the summer, but that means the high temperatures of the sunny season are only going to keep climbing. While many change out their wardrobe for summer, changing out the items in your toiletry bag is just as essential to combating the increased humidity and our skin's amped-up production of oil and sweat from the heat. 

To help you stay flawless, no matter the temperature, Ulta's Beauty Sale is offering killer deals that are almost too good to be true. Right now, you can save up to 50% on skin carehair care and makeup essentials. Plus, Ulta's sale includes tons of deals on best-selling lip products in honor of National Lipstick Day.  

Shop the Ulta Beauty Sale

Ulta has some of the summer's best deals on skin care from Murad, Perricone MD, Kiehl's, IT Cosmetics and tons more. Right now, there are even can't-miss discounts on TikTok's favorite CosRx Snail Mucin products loved by Emily Ratajkowski for giving skin a much-needed dose of hydration. 

We could go on and on about the amazing deals during the Ulta Beauty Sale, but it's time to get shopping. To help you manage all these savings, we've rounded up the best deals below.

The Best Skincare Deals from Ulta's Beauty Sale

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème
Ulta
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème

Celebrate National Lipstick Day with Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème that works as a lip balm, lipstick and lip hydrating treatment. 

$24$14
COSRX The Vitamin C 23 Serum
COSRX The Vitamin C 23 Serum
Ulta
COSRX The Vitamin C 23 Serum

From the popular brand COSRX, this Vitamin C serum works to revitalize, smooth and brighten dull or dry skin.

$25$18
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss
Ulta
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss

Bobbi Brown's non-stick Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss comes in 12 sheer, ultra-shiny shades. 

$33$20
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Ulta
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. 

$30$21
Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper
Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper
Ulta
Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper

On sale in 5 juicy shades, this new, more powerful version of Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme leaves lips feeling plumped and re-volumized thanks to intense hydration and nourishment. 

$33$20
Foreo LUNA Mini 2
FOREO LUNA Mini 2
Ulta
Foreo LUNA Mini 2

This cleansing device is designed for all skin types for a gentle scrub with sparkling results. 

$139$104
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF30
Ulta
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

According to Perricone MD, this fast-absorbing, oil-free, tinted moisturizer with SPF delivers powerful antioxidant benefits that help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections. Deeply hydrate your skin while a mineral-based SPF 30 protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

$75$53
Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel
Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel
Ulta
Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel

Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel works to shape and thicken brows for a natural look.

$25$13
Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Flawless Serum Foundation
Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Flawless Serum Foundation
Ulta
Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Flawless Serum Foundation

Juice Beauty's Flawless Serum Foundation works to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles with Age Defy Serum Technology. Plus, the skin-protecting foundation is features ingredients like Champagne Grape Seed Oil, Crushed Roses Phyto-Pigments and Coconut Alkanes.

$44$31
MAC Lipstick Matte
MAC Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo
Ulta
MAC Lipstick Matte

A bright, cool-toned red lipstick is just what the doctor ordered to make your features pop.

$23$13
Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser
Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser
Ulta
Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser

The salicylic acid in Murad's clarifying cleanser combats acne even after rinsing.

$36$25

