The Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals This Week

Online deals are continuing to roll out for the summer, which means there are a lot of ways to save big on fashion, beauty and home products.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to score new sandals for summer or stock up on moisturizer if you're running low while they're discounted.

Many big brands are having sales, but it is also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time.

Scroll through the best deals happening now.

Clothing and Accessories

Adidas

Shop the Best of Adidas Running Sale. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale items. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Ann Taylor

50% off your purchase and extra 20% off on three or more items. Use the code MOREISMORE through June 6. Free shipping on orders over $125 and free returns.

Anthropologie

20% off all clothing through June 7. Free shipping on all orders only on June 4. Regularly, free shipping on orders of $50 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Aritzia

Up to 50% off select styles through June 10.

Backcountry

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

Up to 50% off must-have styles and extra 50% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Boohoo

50% to 80% off everything.

Cotton On

50% to 70% off outlet sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Eloquii

40% off and extra 10% off when you spend $125 or more with the code LOVETHIS. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Forever 21

Up to 50% off summer savings. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 60% off everything and extra 30% off with the code YOURS. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100.

J.Crew

Up to 60% off select styles and extra 50% off sale items. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

JCPenney

Up to 60% off Father's Day deals.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through June 6 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Plus, enjoy 40% off everything on the Kate Spade website and 10% of net sales will help fund 24/7 crisis counseling with the code SUMMER40 through June 4. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Levi's

Up to 50% off on select styles. Free shipping when you spend $100 or more.

Lucky Brand

Up to 75% off sale styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Up to 40% off almost everything with the code SALETIME. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything and extra 10% off with the code XTRA10OFF. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nasty Gal

60% off everything. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Up to 50% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Up to 40% off sitewide. Free shipping and returns.

PrettyLittleThing

Get 50% off everything with the code GIMME50.

Reebok

30% off sitewide, 40% off sale items and 25% off select styles with the code SUMMER. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Up to 20% off select styles through June 5. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Splendid

Shop the flash sale. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Up to 65% off sale styles. Staud is donating 10% of all sales for the month of June to the Color Of Change, an organization that designs campaigns to end racism.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.

Universal Standard

Capsules are 25% off. Universal Standard is donating 100% of profits from sales made on June 3 and 4 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Free shipping and returns.

Accessories

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Up to 30% off select jewelry for gifting. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Chinese Laundry

50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Up to 80% off sale styles and free shipping with the code MAJOR.

GlassesUSA

Up to 60% off frames and extra 25% off lenses. Free shipping and returns.

Naturalizer

40% off sitewide and free shipping with the code HEYSUMMER. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Quay

Get 15% off any two or more frames with the code LUCKY15.

Ray-Ban

20% off select eyewear. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Up to 40% off summer favorites. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Sole Society

Extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Soludos

20% off sitewide. Discount applies at checkout.

Steve Madden

60% off select items with the code SPRING60, 50% off with code SPRING50 and 40% off with code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Studs

Up to 40% off sale items. $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will support Food Bank For New York City.

Sunglass Hut

20% off select styles.

Superga

40% off sitewide with the code SNEAKER40. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

TOMS

25% off select styles with the code FRESH through June 4. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Vince Camuto

Up to 75% off select styles. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Whimsy + Row

Enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code TOGETHERAPART. Whimsy + Row will donate 5% of sales to Feeding America.

Clothing, Accessories and Beauty

Bloomingdale's

Save 30% to 60% on select items. Take $20 off every $75 you spend. Take $25 off every $200 you spend on beauty products.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off clearance sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Verishop

New deals on select styles through June 18. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Swim

Jade Swim

20% off sitewide and free domestic shipping. Discount applied at checkout.

La Porte Swim

Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. La Porte will donate 50% of all sales to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the NAACP to fight racism.

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Sally Beauty

Clearance prices on a range of beauty products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Home

BrüMate

Up to 45% off all Winesulator sets through June 15.

Delilah Home

Up to 70% off and receive free freight on orders over $100.

Joss & Main

Up to 60% off price cuts on furniture, rugs, home decor and more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Molekule

Save $140 on Air and Air Mini+. Free shipping and a 100% refundable 30-day home trial.

Overstock

70% off thousands of items and free shipping.

Pier 1

Up to 30% off everything. All sales final.

Rugs USA

Up to 60% off. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Wayfair

Select furniture, decor and more for under $250. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

