The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

The biggest shopping season of the year is coming in hot! As you begin to navigate all the amazing deals and special offers rolling out over the next couple of months, stress a bit less knowing that you can knock out all of your holiday beauty shopping with just a few clicks thanks to Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.

Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. Within their gift guide is the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide, which is brimming with ideas for your beauty product-loving friends (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections).

From makeup to skincare to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Just a few of our favorite gift ideas include a festive OPI nail polish set that's new for 2020, a L'Occitane skincare trio with a keepsake ornament and a collector's edition travel makeup kit from Tarte. Whether it's a markdown or an exclusive item, the gift you choose will bring joy.

And don't forget about Amazon Prime Day, where Amazon Prime members can score a deal or discount on purchases from nearly every category from Oct. 13-14. Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, Prime Day is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.

Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron T3 Amazon Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron T3 In addition to loving the Revlon One-Step and Dyson Airwrap, we are big fans of T3 hair appliances, like this versatile ceramic curling iron with three barrel sizes. $325 at Amazon

Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set Ancient Greek Remedy Amazon Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set Ancient Greek Remedy This organic skin care set is a great idea for new moms -- it contains a reparative body oil, a buttercream moisturizer, a rejuvenating foot balm and and two soap bars. $44.99 at Amazon

Haus of Collections Haus Laboratories Amazon Haus of Collections Haus Laboratories Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss. A $65 VALUE $49 at Amazon

At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit PMD Amazon At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit PMD Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use device that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 at Amazon

3 Piece Gift Set Nanette Lepore Amazon 3 Piece Gift Set Nanette Lepore This gift set contains a full-size spray and body lotion plus a purse-size spray, all in the heavenly Colors of Nanette scent. $95 at Amazon

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. $29 at Amazon

ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare Amazon ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare. $169.95 at Amazon

Passport to Paradise Collectors Set Tarte Amazon Passport to Paradise Collectors Set Tarte Everyone loves Tarte products, but the brand's collector's sets are an especially cool gift. $64.55 at Amazon

