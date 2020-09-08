The Best Beauty Products for the Beach

If you're heading to the beach this summer (safely with a face mask), be sure to have beauty products that'll provide sun protection. Not only will they help prevent wrinkles and sunburn, they'll help decrease the risk of getting skin cancer.

To help you choose the best beauty essentials to put in your beach bag, ET Style has gathered skincare, makeup and hair products that'll protect you from the harmful effects of UV rays and also be appropriate for water. Favorites include the new Fenty Skin 2-in-1 sunscreen moisturizer, Coola's scalp and hair mist and the ILIA tinted serum with SPF 40 that works as a lightweight foundation and skincare.

Shop the best beauty products to apply for the beach.

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Fenty Skin Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Fenty Skin Rihanna's new Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor is a moisturizer and sunscreen in one. The pink-hued facial cream offers broad spectrum SPF 30 protection and blends out invisible on any skin tone. The clean, vegan formula features Kalahari melon, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and brighten the skin. It's truly lightweight and absorbs quickly for a non-greasy, glowing result. It's also coral reef-friendly. $35 at Fenty Skin

Suncare Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30 Coola Nordstrom Suncare Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30 Coola In addition to wearing a hat, spritz this Coola mist on the scalp and hair for extra protection from UV rays. Monoi oil is a natural UV hair protector that helps condition dry, damaged hair and increase shine. It's free of paraben, sulfate and phthalate. $26 at Nordstrom

Mineral Sport Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50 Bare Republic Target Mineral Sport Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 50 Bare Republic The Bare Republic Mineral Sport Sunscreen is a great option for the body. Prevent sunburn with this 80-minute water resistant, non-greasy mineral formula. It also has coconut oil and kukui seed oil that helps hydrate and nourish the skin. Free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, chemicals that are believed to harm coral reefs. $14.99 at Target

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation Ilia Sephora Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation Ilia If you want coverage, opt for the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint instead of a traditional foundation. This SPF 40 tinted serum gives a light, dewy look, while providing skincare benefits with ingredients like plant-based squalane, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help the skin look more plump, hydrated and smooth. $46 at Sephora

Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil Benefit Cosmetics It's never ideal when your filled-in brows smudge off once you go in the ocean. Try the Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil next time you head to the beach. The angled brow pencil with built-in spoolie brush is said to be waterproof for 12 hours and glides on for fast filling and soft, natural-looking, long-lasting arches. $24 at Benefit Cosmetics

Sheer Mineral Sun Spray Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Plus Protection Dr. Dennis Gross Dermstore Sheer Mineral Sun Spray Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Plus Protection Dr. Dennis Gross If you're lazy about reapplying, try a sunscreen spray instead like this one from Dr. Dennis Gross. Good for face and body, this spray is infused with green tea extract to protect against free radicals and environmental damage. The water-resistant mist dries on sheer and lasts for two hours of swimming and exercise. Take 20% off at Dermstore with the code CELEBRATE through Aug. 17. REGULARLY $42 $33.60 at Dermstore

SPF 30 Lip Balm Salt & Stone Verishop SPF 30 Lip Balm Salt & Stone An all-natural lip balm with broad spectrum protection that hydrates and protects the lips. It's water-resistant and doesn't leave a white residue. $5 at Verishop

