We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite hobbies is browsing through Amazon (for hours).

Can you blame us? Amazon has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun -- electronics, household essentials, groceries, pet supplies, clothes and beauty.

So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and batteries, we often peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Amazon carries so many favorites from top brands like Revlon, Oribe, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.

To help you score the best of the best in beauty on Amazon, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and body products.

From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET Style’s top picks on the best beauty products available on Amazon.

B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum Drunk Elephant Amazon B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum is an anti-wrinkle serum for appropriate for all skin types. $48 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Lazy hair ladies, rejoice! This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes the hair in one brush with 1100 watt power, and the ceramic coating protects from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too). The brush boasts a 4.4-star rating with over 14,000 customer reviews. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser + Moisturizer Duo TULA Amazon Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser + Moisturizer Duo TULA TULA Probiotic Skin Care So Gentle Cleanser and Moisturizer Duo is formulated to cleanse, calm and hydrate with ingredients including colloidal oatmeal, cucumber and ginger. Tula's skincare is clean, toxic-free and infuses 100% natural probiotics combined with superfoods into their products. This is the perfect skincare routine for sensitive skin. $62 at Amazon

Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Colgate Amazon Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Colgate Elevate your at-home teeth whitening routine with an LED light treatment. This one from Colgate includes an LED light tray, charging case and 20 teeth whitening gel syringes. The kit is said to help your teeth get 6 shades whiter when used for 10 minutes every day for 10 days. REGULARLY $180 $129.99 at Amazon

Face the Glow 3-Piece Kit Kate Somerville Amazon Face the Glow 3-Piece Kit Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Face the Glow 3-Piece Kit contains Kate's facial exfoliating products, featuring ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, in sizes perfect for travel or to try out and see if you like them before you buy the regular sized version. $65 at Amazon

Lala Retro Whipped Cream Drunk Elephant Amazon Lala Retro Whipped Cream Drunk Elephant The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin. $60 at Amazon

Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe Amazon Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe While you're scooping up some toothpaste, add Oribe's luxurious haircare to cart while you're at it. The line's high-performance products are beloved by professional hairstylists and beauty influencers alike. Our all-time favorite has to be the Dry Texturizing Spray, which acts as a texturizer, volumizer and dry shampoo for that sexy, tousled, lifted look. It's a Meghan Markle favorite and smells incredible, too. $46 at Amazon

Airwrap Complete Styler Dyson Amazon Airwrap Complete Styler Dyson Want to make a gal really happy? Gift her the beauty community-beloved Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler. The advanced hair tool comes with eight detachable brushes, barrels and dryer -- with intelligent heat control technology -- for all her hairstyling needs. Right now, you can save $110 on the Airwrap at Best Buy when you sign up to be a My Best Buy member (it's free!). The sale price will apply when you're logged in to your account through Feb. 15. Still unsure? Read up on what you need to know about the buzzy beauty buy. REGULARLY $549.99 $439.99 at Best Buy

Bye Bye Foundation SPF 50+ Full Coverage Anti-Aging Moisturizer IT Cosmetics Amazon Bye Bye Foundation SPF 50+ Full Coverage Anti-Aging Moisturizer IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ is a full coverage moisturizer made to help improve the look of skin concerns including dark spots, breakouts, redness, pores, fine lines and wrinkles. This foundation also includes SPF 50+ physical sunscreen in its formula. $49.80 at Amazon

FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum First Aid Beauty Amazon FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum is safe for sensitive skin. This serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides. $58 at Amazon

Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Amazon Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer La Roche-Posay In addition to providing UV protection in the form of SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide. $20 at Amazon

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories Amazon Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories The top-rated product from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, exclusively sold on Amazon, is the felt tip Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner. The matte black, quick-dry formula allows you to easily achieve Gaga's signature bold cat eye thanks to the flexible felt tip and superfine point for precise application. It claims to have a 24 hour wear time with no tugging and flaking. REGULARLY $20 $14.75 at Amazon

C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Amazon C-Firma Day Serum Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant's C-Firma Day Serum, a cult favorite of the beauty-obsessed, is a brightening and tightening serum with 15% ascorbic acid (aka vitamin C). $80 from Amazon

Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Purecode Amazon Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Purecode Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. $32.99 at Amazon

Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville Amazon Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night. REGULARLY $120 $120 at Amazon

The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Amazon The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow. $68 at Amazon

Soy Nail Polish Remover Ella + Mila Amazon Soy Nail Polish Remover Ella + Mila Use nail polish remover and a cotton pad to wipe off any old polish or dirt. This gentle soy-based remover is enriched with vitamins and lavender essential oil, offering a pleasant removal process. If you're dealing with extra stubborn or gel polish, use a stronger remover that contains acetone (like this one from Nails Inc.) -- it'll get the job done easier, although it is more likely to dry out your skin and cuticles. $11.49 at Amazon

Okara Color Protection Shampoo Rene Furterer Amazon Okara Color Protection Shampoo Rene Furterer Rene Furterer's Okara Color Protection Shampoo is a sulfate free luxurious natural shampoo for colored hair with ingredients like soybean and witch hazel. $30 at Amazon

Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream Honest Beauty Amazon Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream Honest Beauty Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben free and cruelty free. $25 at Amazon

Soft Sculpting Spray Gel Paul Mitchell Amazon Soft Sculpting Spray Gel Paul Mitchell The Paul Mitchell Soft Sculpting Spray Gel is a lightweight spray hair gel which contains conditioners that promote body, provide control and flexibility to create a natural-looking and soft finish with the perfect shine. $17 at Amazon

Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask Bliss Amazon Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask Bliss With an ice cream–like texture, this creamy and dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.

$15.99 at Amazon

Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Amazon Advanced Body Repair Treatment Crepe Erase Crepe Erase's Intensive Body Repair Treatment is a décolleté and neck cream that is designed to repair and condition dry, aging, "crepey" skin on the neck, chest, arms and legs. $39 at Amazon

Frizz Dismiss Conditioner Redken Amazon Frizz Dismiss Conditioner Redken This Redken Frizz Dismiss Conditioner is formulated for frizzy hair. This sulfate free conditioner moisturizes, detangles and helps protect your curls from frizz. Redken Frizz Dismiss also makes a corresponding shampoo you can find here. $22.50 at Amazon

3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask Honest Beauty Amazon 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask Honest Beauty The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free. $19.99 at Amazon

Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel Eva Naturals Amazon Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set with Retinol Serum, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Gel Eva Naturals The comprehensive Eva Naturals Facelift in a Bottle 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Set contains a retinol serum, a vitamin C serum and an eye gel. This trio is formulated to reduce wrinkles, fade dark spots and treat under-eye bags and dark circles. $24.99 at Amazon

Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color Temptu Amazon Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color Temptu Want weightless, natural-looking finish? Opt to invest in the high-tech cosmetic Temptu Air device and Temptu’s Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up and Hair Color that delivers a micro-fine mist of color that floats onto the hair to create layers for even, buildable coverage thanks to the Atomized AirFlow technology. The touch up spray's formula of animo acids and panthenol dries quickly, is non-greasy and helps improve the strength and hydration of the hair. It’s transfer and water resistant. $35 at Amazon

Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice Amazon Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice Paula's Choice is a top choice for effective skincare products. The line's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant will gently slough off dead cells and keep clogged pores at bay. See ya, dull skin! $29.50 at Amazon

Full Maroon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Beetles Amazon Full Maroon Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Beetles This all-inclusive gel nail kit includes an LED nail lamp and six gorgeous nail colors as well as anything else you could possibly need to get a salon-quality manicure -- top and base coats, cuticle oil, a nail file and buffer, two nail brushes, a cuticle fork and pusher, nail clippers and a nail separator. Hot tip from the manufacturer: Apply gel to the edge of each nail to seal the gel and avoid chipping. ORIGINALLY $56.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Matte Revolution Lipstick Very Victoria Charlotte Tilbury Amazon Matte Revolution Lipstick Very Victoria Charlotte Tilbury Although Meghan Markle has yet to confirm, People reported she is a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick in Very Victoria. (She most likely wore the shade for her engagement photos, according to Hello.) The lipstick, which is coincidentally named after the duchess' friend, Victoria Beckham, boasts a beautiful taupe nude hue -- a color often seen on Meghan's pout. We're not surprised since the celebrity makeup artist's products are a hit among the royal's inner circle including Beckham and Amal Clooney. $34 at Amazon

Twister Curl Primer R+Co Amazon Twister Curl Primer R+Co Set up your frizzy hair for success with this curl primer from the styling geniuses at R+Co. It adds moisture to control frizz and give you defined curls, prepping them for whatever spiral styling you plan on achieving. This styling product is made with aloe vera, pequi fruit oil from Brazil, shea butter and hydrolyzed quinoa protein, it’s everything you need to put your curls on their best behavior and control frizz. $28 at Amazon

Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream Bliss Amazon Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream Bliss The Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C & Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting Eye Cream is an antioxidant-rich formula that can reduce the appearance of fine lines and aging via vitamin C and spa grade collagen to protect and revive your delicate eye area. $21.99 at Amazon

Luminous Smoothing Oil Wella Amazon Luminous Smoothing Oil Wella As far as hair products, Meghan Markle revealed to Beauty Banter she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared. $21.99 at Amazon

Vitamin C Serum TruSkin Amazon Vitamin C Serum TruSkin If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use. $19.99 at Amazon

Skincare Oil Bio-Oil Amazon Skincare Oil Bio-Oil You've likely seen this little bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores. $22.49 at Amazon

Luminizer Highlighter RMS Beauty Amazon Luminizer Highlighter RMS Beauty Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with Meghan Markle on the set of Suits, told ET that the royal wore RMS' Living Luminizer cream highlighter for that lit-from-within glow. "We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said. $38 at Amazon

Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo Ouidad Amazon Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo Ouidad Ouidad is the original curl expert! The brand is known for opening the first salon dedicated to cutting and curly hair care -- 35 years ago. Their curly hair care routines and exemplary products are legendary to the legions of curly-haired girls in the know. This anti-frizz and sulfate-free shampoo is gentle and safe for color-treated hair, while its formula respects the hair’s natural protective barrier, helping curls look more defined and creating the perfect frizz-free protective barrier. This curly hair product is the best beginning step for every curly hair routine. REGULARLY $22 $16.62 at Amazon

Pure Skin Face Cleanser First Aid Beauty Amazon Pure Skin Face Cleanser First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yep powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. This cleanser is highly rated and gentle enough for everyone's skin. $21 at Amazon

Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Skyn Amazon Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Skyn The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels helps to restore firmness and tone to the under eye area through hydrolyzed elastin by calming the muscles under the skin. REGULARLY $32 $24 at Amazon

The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser Ole Henriksen Amazon The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen's The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser is best use for dry, uneven or dull skin. This cult-favorite face cleanser is an antioxidant-rich foam formula with vitamin C and African red tea extract. $50 at Amazon

Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Amazon Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.

$36 at Amazon

Bubble Makeup Sponge beautyblender Amazon Bubble Makeup Sponge beautyblender Meghan Markle is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," she commented. $18.98 at Amazon

