The Best Black Friday Deals:

2XU

Get 30% off site-wide with no exclusions with the promo code YES30 through Dec. 3.

Algenist

Receive 30% off "favorites" through Dec. 1. Discount automatically applies at checkout.

Allen Schwartz

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, take up to 80% off over 150 gorgeous dresses, tops and more.

AllSaints

Score 30% off everything online and in stores from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Ann Taylor

50% off everything online and in stores through Nov. 30. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

ASOS

Take 30% off everything with the code BIG30 through Dec. 3.

Bandier

Take 25% off site-wide on full price and sale items (some exclusions apply) from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar’s Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 -- take 35% off site-wide.

Benefit Cosmetics

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, take 25% off everything and get free shipping!

Briogeo

From Nov. 25 to Dec 2, enjoy 20% off site-wide with promo code HOLIDAY.

Charlotte Tilbury

Take up to 30% off on select products and bundles through Dec. 2.

Cole Haan

50% off select styles and 30% off almost everything else through Dec. 2.

ColourPop

Take 30% off site-wide from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.

Dermstore

During this site-wide sale from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, take up to 30% off with promo code DSGIFT (some exclusions apply).

Eberjey

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, take 25% off site-wide with promo code GETGIFTING (some exclusions apply).

Eddie Bauer

In celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, take 50% off all styles from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3.

For Love & Lemons

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, take 30% off site-wide -- no exclusions!

Frasier Sterling

Stock up on cute jewelry in this 50% off site-wide sale running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. (Plus, get a free Positano Choker on all orders -- no code needed.)

Good American

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, the entire site will be 25% off (and you'll get free shipping on orders over $99).

J.Crew

Take 40% off your purchase with promo code WHYWAIT through Dec. 1. Reward members get 50% off entire purchase and extra 60% off sale items with the code SHOPFIRST through Nov. 28.

Jurlique

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, take 30% off the entire site. Bonus: Get a free rose trio gift (a mist and two sachets) with purchase using promo code ROSE30.

Kylie Cosmetics

Receive 40% off all lip products and 30% off face and eye products from Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. PST through Nov. 30.

Kylie Skin

20% off site-wide from Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. PST through Nov. 30, with restock of Kylie Skin Sets and launch of Kylie Skin x APL Slides.

Lane Bryant

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, take 40% off almost everything. And during those dates, make sure to check out the daily doorbusters, which range from sweaters to bras to denim.

La Roche-Posay

Enjoy 25% off all products and free shipping with the code EARLYBIRD on Nov. 27 and 28. Receive same discount and shipping promotion from Nov. 29 to 30 -- no code needed.

Lucky Brand

Feeling lucky? Take 50% off the entire site from Nov. 25 to 30.

Milani

The already-affordable beauty brand is treating us well: From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, take 30% off the entire site.

Minnetonka

Slip into something more comfortable from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, when select styles are 25% off.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything, excluding sale items, through Dec. 3 using the promo code HUSTLE.

Nasty Gal

We've been waiting for this! Take a whopping 60% off from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2.

Nine West

Enjoy 50% off the entire site from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1.

Olive & June

Score 25% off the entire site from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2.

PacSun

From Nov. 27 to 29, the entire site is BOGO 50%. And on Nov. 30, Loyalty Members can take 50% the entire site, while non-Loyalty Members can take 30% off.

Reformation

This is big: From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, the entire site will be 30% off.

Sakara Life

Get 25% off site-wide with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY19 through Dec. 2, including meal programs and Clean Boutique.

Shopbop

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, the more you buy, the more you save! Take up to 25% off full-price items and up to 75% off sale items with promo code MORE19.

SKIMS

This sale starts on Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST. Sign up for the waitlist to be the first to know the details.

SPANX

Get 20% off your purchase through Dec. 2.

Ssense

Save up to 50% on tons of high-end goodies, and score the coveted Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers for more than 20% off.

Stila

Take 35% off site-wide with no exclusions. Use the code BF35.

Urban Outfitters

Buy one, get one 50% off in stores and online. Discount applied at checkout.

TOMS

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, take 30% off your purchase using promo code THANKFUL.

The Best Cyber Monday Deals:

La Roche-Posay

Enjoy 25% off all products and receive 5 deluxe samples with a $75 purchase from Dec. 2 to 5.

LORAC

On Dec. 2, the entire beauty site will be 50% off with promo code CYBER50.

Lucky Brand

More Lucky deals! From Dec. 1 to 4, take 50% off regularly priced items and up to 75% off sale items.

Minnetonka

Treat your feet to a free pair of socks (and free shipping!) on orders of $30 or more with promo code FREESOCKS19.

Nine West

If you missed Black Friday, here's the Cyber Week itinerary: From Dec. 2 to 3, take 50% off the entire site. From Dec. 4 to 5, use promo code MORESHOES to buy two, get 50% off site-wide. And from Dec. 6 to 7, score boots and booties for under $99.

PacSun

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, take 50% off the entire site. And take 30% off on Dec. 3!

Stila

On Dec. 2, take 85% off during the Mega Markdown Event, and get free shipping on orders $50 and more. All purchases will receive a free two-piece beauty gift.

Ulta

Score the Nudestix Concealer Pencil for half off ($13, regularly $26) on Dec. 2.

West Elm

On Dec. 2, take up to 70% off a variety of gorgeous home products -- and prepare yourself for some even deeper surprise discounts.

