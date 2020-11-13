November is here, so naturally it's time to start thinking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's holiday shopping season, and these are the rules.

As the winter holidays inch closer, so do the deals on everything from beauty products and designer shoes to home decor and electronics. This year, shoppers can expect the holiday shopping season to be more spread out -- making for a less stressful November and December -- with so many Black Friday deals already available from retailers like Walmart, Target, Overstock and others.

With 2020's major pivot to online sales and some brick-and-mortar stores remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, there's never been a better time to knock out all of your gift shopping from the comfort of your couch. And if you need a new couch, many of those will be on sale too.

Check out the early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes, below. And we've got our ear to the ground, so stay tuned for many more updates!

23andMe

Shopping for the family? Help yours join the more than 12 million people who have taken this at-home genetic test to discover info about their health, personal traits and ancestry. Starting Oct. 29, take $100 off the Health + Ancestry Service (regularly $199) and get the Ancestry + Traits Service for $88.95 (regularly $99). Both kits are available on Amazon, and get one for yourself while you're at it!

Abbio

From Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, use promo code ABBIOHOLIDAY25 to take 25% off sitewide during the cookware brand's pre-Thanksgiving VIP sale. Then, from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, use promo code ABBIOBF25 to take 25% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Allswell

Through Nov. 23, take 20% off select items at Allswell, excluding the Allswell mattress and mattress toppers. Use promo code GOBBLE20 at checkout.

Best Buy

Head to Best Buy's site for Deal of the Day holiday savings on items that have included the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer, Nixplay digital photo frame, Wakeman camping tent and Conair Hot Air Brush Styler.

Boutique Rugs

Huge savings are happening at Boutique Rugs. Through Nov. 29, take 65% off any purchase with promo code BF65. And from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, score the same seal with promo code CW65.

Brooklinen

'Tis the season to get cozy. From Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, take 20% off bedding, bath, loungewear and more -- no minimum purchase required. This discount excludes Spaces items.

Cocoon by Sealy

Now through Nov. 30, take 35% off the Cocoon Chill Hybrid Mattress and the Cocoon Chill Mattress.

CoverFX

From Nov. 24 to 28, take 30% off your entire order and receive free shipping with promo code BESTFRIDAY.

Daily Harvest

From Nov. 25 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1, buy one Daily Harvest box and use promo code CYBERWEEK2020 to get a box of equal value for free on your second delivery. Don't forget that Daily Harvest boxes make great holiday gifts for anyone who could use healthy meals delivered straight to their door.

Dell

Check out a bunch of current and upcoming Black Friday deals on computers, monitors and electronics from Dell -- we've seen laptop models for up to 28% off.

DL1961 Jeans

From Nov. 22 to 30, save $$$ on premium men and women's denim in three tiers: Spend $150 and get 20% off, spend $300 and get 30% off, and spend $600 and get 40% off. Important: DL1961 also has an incredible selection of pet apparel.

Draper James

From Nov. 25 to 30, take 30% off sitewide at Reese Witherspoon's Southern-inspired lifestyle brand. And on Nov. 20, get a free face mask with orders over $150.

e.l.f. cosmetics

From Nov. 26 to 27 and on Nov. 30, take 25% off sitewide. No promo code needed -- this discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis is stretching out the savings on swimwear, loungewear, beauty essentials and more over nearly two weeks! From Nov. 18 to 22, shop the brand's Black Friday Early Access Sale and take 20% off full priced items with promo code BLACKFRIDAY. From Nov. 22 to 26, take 20% off all full priced items and look for a surprise new drop being added on each of those days -- no promo code needed. At 5 p.m. PST on Nov. 26 and through Cyber Monday, take up to 70% off sale items and continue to take 20% off all full priced items.

Felix Gray

Treat your eyes to blue light glasses and treat your wallet to savings. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 12, take 15% off sitewide at Felix Gray with promo code DIGIN.

Fitbit

Black Friday has already started at Fitbit! Through Nov. 21, save up to $50 on select FitBit models, including the Charge 4.

Force of Nature

Get your house disinfected and sparkling clean for the holidays with Force of Nature, a gentle natural cleaner that is as effective as bleach. From Nov. 20 to 23, take 20% off bundles with promo code EASYGIFT20, from Nov. 27 to 29, take $20 off Starter Kit Bundles with promo code GETGIFTS20 and from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, take 30% off Starter Kits with promo code SHOPEASYS30.

Guess

Through Nov. 25, shop the Black Friday preview sale and take 30% off the entire Guess site.

Haven

Through Nov. 27, choose from two deals at Haven: Take 30% off sitewide and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase (use promo code BFCM30 at checkout). Or get a free five-piece bundle worth up to $800 with any mattress purchase when you use promo code BFCMBUN at checkout.

Home Depot

Stay tuned for Home Depot deals on holiday decorations, appliances, tools and more. Right now, you can preorder your live Christmas tree on homedepot.com -- the retailer will deliver your tree straight to your doorstep for free! Plus, check out the top Home Depot holiday picks from our friends at Rachael Ray.

Idle Sleep

Through Nov. 27, take 50% off any foam mattress and get two free pillows with promo code BFCM50. Or take 25% off any hybrid mattress and get two free pillows with promo code BFCM25.

KitchenAid

Baking holiday cookies? Save up to $120 on select KitchenAid models, including the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and Food Grinder and Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Bundle. Shop all KitchenAid deals here.

Lensabl

This is the year for 2020 vision, right? From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, take your pick from Lensabl's eyewear deals: Take 25% off one order of lens replacement or Everyday Eyewear frames with promo code SAVE25, 35% off two orders of lens replacements or Everyday Eyewear frames with code SAVE35 or 40% off three or more orders of lens replacements and Everyday Eyewear frames with code SAVE40.Lensabl is also offering20% off contacts lenses with code CONTACTS20.

Lowe's

Lowe's has launched a new approach to holiday savings this year, with one-day Cyber Steals (and savings upward of 40%) on select appliances and home renovation items, while supplies last.

Macy's

Get a sneak peek at the major Black Friday savings that will be available at Macy's come Nov. 16, from leggings to beauty tools to toys to glassware. Just one deal that caught our eye: a Black & Decker glass bowl chopper that'll be marked down from $44.99 to $3.99 -- you read that correctly!

NastyGal

Celebrate "Nasty Friday" from Nov. 23 to 30 by taking 60% off everything sitewide!

Nordstrom

The department store's Cyber Deals sale event is set to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. New deals will drop on Nov. 20, Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. Over 1,000 items from top brands will be up to 50% off. You can preview the deals right now.

Nutribullet

Nutribullet is getting into the holiday spirit! From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, take 25% sitewide with promo code THANKFUL20. That discount applies to new products like the NutriBullet Juicer, Juicer Pro, Magic Bullet Kitchen Express and Baby Turbo Steamer.

Old Navy

Old Navy’s online deals are starting earlier than ever, and we couldn't be more excited! From Nov. 19 to 22, take 40% everything on the retailer's site. And from Nov. 23 to 30, shop their best online deal of the year and take 50% off everything on the site.

Overstock

Make a note of these three big savings events at Overstock: From Nov. 1 to 25, shop Pre-Black Friday Sales, which include free shipping on every order. Then from Nov. 26 to 28, shop the Overstock Black Friday Blowout and save up to 70% off thousands of items -- also with free shipping on every order. Finally, Overstock’s Cyber Monday Blowout runs from Nov. 29 to 30 and includes 48 hours of more steep discounts and free shipping.

Pact

Through Nov. 20, use promo code JOLLY20 to take 20% off select organic cotton apparel, including leggings, sweaters and the cute new Wrap Front Jumpsuit. And from Nov. 24 to 29, take up to 45% off select products across all categories: women's, men's, kids, babies and bedding/bath.

Puffy

Stock up on new bedding for the colder months! Through Nov. 28, take $300 off Puffy mattresses and get a free pillow with your purchase.

Samsung

Black Friday deals abound at Samsung, even in October. Deck out your home theater and save up to $3,000 on HDR TVs, $1,800 on 4K TVs and $400 on select Q Series Soundbars. See all Black Friday prices at Samsung.

Sanctuary

From Nov. 25 to 29, take 30% off sitewide, excluding face masks. And on Nov. 30, face masks are buy one, get one 50% off. Sanctuary five-packs of camo masks are among our top face mask picks -- see all of the ones we love here.

Target

Target will offer Black Friday deals throughout November, with discounts on home goods, clothing, accessories, electronics and more. Starting Oct. 29, you'll be able to preview the upcoming week’s Black Friday Now deals every Thursday. And from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 -- for the first time at Target -- you can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a Black Friday deal if it's offered for a lower price in store or online.

Thrive Market

There are two upcoming deals to look forward to at this one-stop shop for the health-conscious crowd: From Nov. 26 to 29, you'll be able to take 30% off more than 260+ brands and thousands of products. And on Cyber Monday, earn 30% Thrive Cash on the Thrive Market goods and select meat and seafood items.

Walmart

The mega-retailer's three-part Black Friday deals begin very early this year: Nov. 4. See our breakdown on the details of each sale event and preview the products that'll be on sale.

Wayfair

Black Friday Sneak Preview is happening now. Shop first-chance deals including up to 60% off living room seating, up to 50% off outdoor furniture, up to 50% off storage solutions and so much more.

Williams Sonoma

Take an extra 20% off clearance items with promo code EXTRA and get free shipping on orders over $79 with promo code SHIP4FREE.

RELATED CONTENT:

193 Best Gifts of 2020 from Amazon -- Best Holiday Gift Ideas for 2020

Coach Sale: Take Over 50% Off + Extra 15% Off Online Exclusives

Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Nov. 4 -- Everything to Know About Walmart Deals for Days

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping 2020: Here's What to Know

Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100 in 2020

The Best Fitness Trackers Deals at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $200 at Amazon

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon for 2020

Here's Everything Teens Want for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 for 2020

Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell & More

Holiday Gifts for Home at Amazon - Echo Dot, Le Creuset and More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas