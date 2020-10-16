Shopping

The Best Bra Deals Still On Sale After Prime Day 2020

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times, but thanks to Amazon, you can stock up on all your unmentionables without leaving your home. 

Although Prime Day 2020 is over, major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette and Hanes are still available on Amazon. 

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles. 

Shop our top picks of the best bra deals available on Amazon.

Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Amazon
Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom

Fruit of the Loom's lightly padded cotton and spandex blend T-shirt bra with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. 

REGULARLY $20

Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Fantasie
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Fantasie

Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose.

REGULARLY $58

Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X. 

REGULARLY $28

Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Amazon
Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair’s full figure underwire bra converts four different ways: strapless, traditional, crisscross, and halter.

REGULARLY $44

Women’s Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty Women’s Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
Amazon
Women’s Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
Savage x Fenty

This lace balconette bra from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty is available in goji berry red, naked pink rose, purple currant, and yellow sunflower. 

Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein's seamless contour bra is constructed from nylon and lycra, with light padding. 

REGULARLY $38

One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Amazon
One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl

Running Girl’s comfortable and stylish one shoulder bra blends nylon and spandex for a curve-hugging and supportive fit that's great for yoga, or post-surgery recovery. This fashionable bra is available in sizes small to XX-large.

REGULARLY $18.99

Women’s Light-Support Seamless Sports Bra, 2-Pack
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials Women’s Light-Support Seamless Sports Bra, 2-Pack
Amazon
Women’s Light-Support Seamless Sports Bra, 2-Pack
Amazon Essentials

Made from soft, stretchy, and comfortable materials, Amazon Essentials’ seamless racerback sports bras provide light support, with removable cups for extra comfort.

REGULARLY $20.50

Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Delimira
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Amazon
Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Delimira

Made for DD cups and above, Delimira’s sexy and supportive padded lace bra comes in over a dozen colors, including black, beige, and mystery blue.

REGULARLY $19.49

Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Amazon
Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva

Dobreva’s lace front closer bra is made from breathable and soft fabrics, and features push-up foam cups to uplift and enhance your cleavage. 

REGULARLY $22.99

