The Best Camping Gear: Backpacks, Tents, Coolers, Apparel, Hiking Boots, Stoves and Other Camping Items
Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a the perfect idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.
To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors (even if this is your first camping trip).
From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to a tents, coolers, sun shelters and high tech equipment, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.
Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.
The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.
The Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is perfect for both the beach or camping in the mountains. This sun shelter is almost 50% off, while supplies last.
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boots are a steal at 47% off retail price at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.
This Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.
This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts.
This Caddis Rapid Shelter POP - 10' x 10' is a must have when you are at the beach or camping. This pop up is a bargain at under $90.
This The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag is the perfect sleeping bag for your spring/summer/fall outdoor getaway.
The CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this camelbak alone or underneath your backpack.
The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is water-resistant and perfect for everyday wear. This jacket comes in vintage white, urban navy, black, twill beige, burnt olive green woods camo print and charcoal grey heather.
This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park.
The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifer stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This stove can cook for 2-4 people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The solo stove has more efficient burn but also means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.
This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes 8-oz. cup, 7-in. frying pan, 16-oz. pot with lid and 6-in. deep-dish plate.
Carry your camping gear the easy way.
This Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off while supplies last.
The REI Kingdom Cot 3 is fully padded with plenty of room and support for you to be as comfortable as possible while sleeping in the great outdoors.
This ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Person Tent is designed for maximum comfort. There are vertical walls, an outdoor awning and you are able to stand up in this tent. This tent is easy to put up and provides tons of ample room for your gear and cots.
Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic. This Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.
The REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack is an ingenious item. This is a fanny pack that turns into a backpack, if need be, by pulling the backpack out of the fanny packs top lid.
The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect shoe for the great outdoors or working out indoors.
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees F.
This camping airbed comes with high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (2 year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a 2 person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphone, tablets, and other USB devices.
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off.
These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for both wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.
This REI Co-op Camp X Chair is travel friendly with a carrying and and its lightweight features. You can get this camping chair in three colors: burgundy, taro leaf and asphalt.
This MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern harnesses the sun's energy to keep you lit up for 24 hours. Also, the inflatable design collapses down to only 1 inch so it is very portable and easy to pack.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers.
This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay alive and also attract help if you were to get lost, suffer bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 30 different items including a sewing kit, guidebook for survival, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
This Coffee Maker French Press is made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass makes this the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or camp site.
The North Face Vault 26L Backpack is perfect for class or the trails.
Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite.
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat.
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to to your camping gear.
The Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net set is a 30 piece set for all your camping and traveling needs.
The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
