Shopping

The Best Camping Gear: Coolers, Tents, Backpacks, Hiking Boots and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
camping gear best list
Justin Lewis/Getty Images

Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little escape this season, camping is a great idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to a stylish duffel bag, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.

Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI

The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.

Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia

These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boots are a steal at 47% off retail price at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $79.95

6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman

This Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.

E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Sierra II
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Amazon
E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Sierra II

This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or camp site.

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman

This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees F.

ORIGINALLY $42.95

Enduro Blackout Backpack
Oakley
Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack
Amazon
Enduro Blackout Backpack
Oakley

This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 

ORIGINALLY $51.19

Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face

The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is water-resistant and perfect for everyday wear. This jacket comes in vintage white, urban navy, black, twill beige, burnt olive green woods camo print and charcoal grey heather.

ORIGINALLY $178.95

Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Ospray
Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Amazon
Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Ospray

This Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $139.95

Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face
The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe
Backcountry
Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face

The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect shoe for the great outdoors or working out indoors.

ORIGINALLY $109.95

Bygone Backpack Cooler
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Backpack Cooler
Amazon
Bygone Backpack Cooler
Eddie Bauer

Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic. This Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.

Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mountain Hardwear
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
REI
Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mountain Hardwear

LED Lantern
Coleman
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
LED Lantern
Coleman

This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.

ORIGINALLY $49.99

Blue Springs Sleeping Bag: 35F Synthetic
ALPS Mountaineering
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Backcountry
Blue Springs Sleeping Bag: 35F Synthetic
ALPS Mountaineering
REGULARLY $89.99

SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
Eureka
Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
REI
SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
Eureka

SuperSub Hammock
Eagles Nest Outfitters
Eagles Nest Outfitters SuperSub Hammock
Backcountry
SuperSub Hammock
Eagles Nest Outfitters

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Backcountry
Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel

These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $149.95

Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F.Dorla
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F.Dorla

This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphone, tablets, and other USB devices.

Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Ella Jute Sandal
Backcountry
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel

These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $79.95

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
Backcountry
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face

The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off.

ORIGINALLY $98.95

Sutton Duffle
Herschel
Herschel Sutton Duffle
Herschel
Sutton Duffle
Herschel

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry

This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for both wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.

ORIGINALLY $269.95

Vault 26L Backpack
The North Face
The North Face Vault 26L Backpack
Backcountry
Vault 26L Backpack
The North Face

The North Face Vault 26L Backpack is perfect for class or the trails. 

ORIGINALLY $54.95

Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer

Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Outdoor Camp Blanket
Amazon
Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer

A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.

All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Walmart
All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Johnson & Johnson

100 Insect Repellent
Repel
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
Amazon
100 Insect Repellent
Repel

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Big Summer Sale

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 55% Off Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite & More

Backcountry Sale: Up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop Tumi Luggage for 40% Off

Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags $36 at the Amazon Sale