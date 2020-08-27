Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little escape this season, camping is a great idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors.

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to a stylish duffel bag, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.

Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI Amazon YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler. $249.98 from Amazon

Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia Amazon Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boots are a steal at 47% off retail price at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $79.95 $42.40 at Amazon

6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman Amazon 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman This Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up. $146.99 at Amazon

eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit Garmin Cabella eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit Garmin This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts. REGULARLY $109.99 $79.99 at Cabella

E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II Amazon E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or camp site. $107 at Amazon

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman Amazon Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees F. ORIGINALLY $42.95 $33.81 at Amazon

Denali 2 Fleece Jacket The North Face Backcountry Denali 2 Fleece Jacket The North Face The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is water-resistant and perfect for everyday wear. This jacket comes in vintage white, urban navy, black, twill beige, burnt olive green woods camo print and charcoal grey heather. ORIGINALLY $178.95 $116.32 at Backcountry

Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. ORIGINALLY $51.19 $46 at Amazon

Porter 46 Travel Backpack Ospray Amazon Porter 46 Travel Backpack Ospray This Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $139.95 $83.93 at Amazon

Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face Backcountry Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect shoe for the great outdoors or working out indoors. ORIGINALLY $109.95 $65.97 at Backcountry

Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Amazon Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic. This Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue. $35.99 at Amazon

Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump Enerplex Amazon Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump Enerplex This camping airbed comes with high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (2 year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years. $69.95 at Amazon

LED Lantern Coleman Amazon LED Lantern Coleman This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip. ORIGINALLY $49.99 $36.15 at Amazon

SuperSub Hammock Eagles Nest Outfitters Backcountry SuperSub Hammock Eagles Nest Outfitters $84.95 at Backcountry

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel Backcountry Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $149.95 $67.48 at Backcountry

Ella Jute Sandal Sorel Backcountry Ella Jute Sandal Sorel These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $79.95 $47.97 at Backcountry

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face Backcountry Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off. ORIGINALLY $98.95 $59.97 at Backcountry

Sutton Duffle Herschel Herschel Sutton Duffle Herschel $74.99 at Herschel

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for both wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions. ORIGINALLY $269.95 $121.48 at Backcountry

Vault 26L Backpack The North Face Backcountry Vault 26L Backpack The North Face The North Face Vault 26L Backpack is perfect for class or the trails. ORIGINALLY $54.95 $38.46 at Backcountry

Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer Amazon Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing. $23.99 at Amazon

Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen Amazon Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to to your camping gear. $8.99 at Amazon

100 Insect Repellent Repel Amazon 100 Insect Repellent Repel $7.47 at Amazon

