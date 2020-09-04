Shopping

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Backpacks, Hiking Boots, Apparel, Stoves and More

By ETonline Staff
Justin Lewis/Getty Images

Getting outdoors is treasured more than ever lately. If you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a the perfect idea to get away and spend time with just yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family.

To help any camper be ready for the next camping trip, ET Style has gathered the best camping essentials and travel gear one needs to comfortably enjoy the outdoors (even if this is your first camping trip).

From a sleeping bag that doesn't cost a fortune to tents, coolers, sun shelters and high tech equipment, be sure to pack our picks for your next adventure.

Shop ET Syle's pick of the best camping gear ahead.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI

The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is perfectly portable, making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex lid latches and a dry goods rack to keep your snacks dry. The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.

HERO8 Black Camera
GoPro HERO8 Black Camera
HERO8 Black Camera
GoPro

The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.

REGULARLY $400

Sun Shelter
Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter
Sun Shelter
Alpine Mountain Gear

The Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is perfect for both the beach and camping in the mountains. This sun shelter is almost 50% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $99.95

Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot
Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia

These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are a steal at 47% off retail price at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $79.95

6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman

The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.

eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit
Garmin eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit
eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit
Garmin

This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Handheld GPS Unit is perfect for hikers and geocaching enthusiasts alike. 

REGULARLY $109.99

Rapid Shelter POP (10' x 10')
Caddis Rapid Shelter POP - 10' x 10'
Rapid Shelter POP (10' x 10')
Caddis

The Caddis Rapid Shelter POP is a must-have when you are at the beach or camping. This pop-up is a bargain at under $90.

REGULARLY $119.95

Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag
The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag
Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag
The North Face

The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag is the ideal sleeping bag for your spring, summer or fall outdoor getaway.

REGULARLY $69

HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack 50 oz
HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak

The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack. 

REGULARLY $49

Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face

The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is water-resistant and perfect for everyday wear. This jacket comes in several colors, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $178.95

Enduro Blackout Backpack
Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack
Enduro Blackout Backpack
Oakley

This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 

REGULARLY $51.19

Titan
Solo Stove Titan
Titan
Solo Stove

The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.

REGULARLY $109.99

Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit
Coleman

This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.

Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon

Carry your camping gear the easy way with this wagon.

REGULARLY $109.99

Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Porter 46 Travel Backpack
Osprey

This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $139.95

Kingdom Cot 3
REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3
Kingdom Cot 3
REI Co-op

The REI Kingdom Cot 3 is fully padded with plenty of room and support for you to be as comfortable as possible while sleeping in the great outdoors.

REGULARLY $159.99

Camp Creek 6 Tent
ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Tent
Camp Creek 6 Tent
ALPS Mountaineering

This ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Person Tent is designed for maximum comfort. There are vertical walls, an outdoor awning and you are able to stand up in this tent. This tent is easy to put up and provides tons of room for your gear and cots.

REGULARLY $299.99

Bygone Backpack Cooler
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Backpack Cooler
Bygone Backpack Cooler
Eddie Bauer

Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic, this Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.

Fanny Day Pack
REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack
Fanny Day Pack
REI Co-op

The REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack is an ingenious item. This is a fanny pack that turns into a backpack, if need be, by pulling the backpack out of the fanny pack's top lid.

REGULARLY $59.95

Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe
Surge Pelham Shoe
The North Face

The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect footwear for the great outdoors or working out indoors.

REGULARLY $109.95

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman

This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

REGULARLY $42.95

Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump
Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed
Enerplex

This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.

Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock
ENO

The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.

LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
LED Lantern
Coleman

This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.

REGULARLY $49.99

SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
Eureka SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
SPRK+ Butane Camp Stove
Eureka

An excellent addition to your camping gear.

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Winter Fancy Lace II Boot
Sorel

These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $149.95

Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F.Dorla

This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices.

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face

The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off.

REGULARLY $98.95

Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel Ella Jute Sandal
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel

These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $79.95

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry

This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.

REGULARLY $269.95

Camp X Chair
REI Co-op Camp X Chair
Camp X Chair
REI Co-op

This REI Co-op Camp X Chair is travel-friendly and has lightweight features. You can get this camping chair in three colors: burgundy, taro leaf or asphalt.

REGULARLY $39.50

Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern
Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD

This MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern harnesses the sun's energy to keep you lit up for 24 hours. Also, the inflatable design collapses down to only 1 inch so it is very portable and easy to pack.

REGULARLY $24.95

Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mineral King 2 Tent with Footprint
Mountain Hardwear

A great choice for an easy-to-use camping tent.

Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag- 35F Synthetic
Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering

Score this sleeping bag on sale at Backcountry, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $89.99

Sutton Duffle
Herschel Sutton Duffle
Sutton Duffle
Herschel

A duffle bag that's as durable as it is stylish.

Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife
Victorinox

The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.

Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
Stormproof Match Kit with Waterproof Case
UCO

This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers.

REGULARLY $19.95

30-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Levory J 30-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
30-in-1 Survival Gear and Equipment
Levory J

This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 30 different items, including a sewing kit, a guidebook for survival, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.

24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask

Don't get dehydrated on your next camping trip or beach visit.

Coffee Maker French Press
PATENTED Coffee Maker French Press SterlingPro
Coffee Maker French Press
SterlingPro

This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.

E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP Sierra II 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy
Sierra II

This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.

Vault 26L Backpack
The North Face Vault 26L Backpack
Vault 26L Backpack
The North Face

The North Face Vault 26L Backpack is perfect for class or the trails. 

REGULARLY $54.95

Tikkina Headlamp
Petzl Tikkina Headlamp
Tikkina Headlamp
Petzl

Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite.

REGULARLY $19.95

Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Unisex-Adult Bygone Convertible Cooler Tote
Eddie Bauer

Just fill up this tote and go.

Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Outdoor Camp Blanket
Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer

A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.

MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat
OmniCore Designs

Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. 

REGULARLY $99.97

Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set
Homquen

This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear.

Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem Bungee Cords with Hooks, 30pc Set, Canopy Ties, Tarp Clips & Ball Bungees, Plastic Coated Metal Hooks, Cargo Net
Bungee Cords with Hooks
Fortem

This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs.

REGULARLY $39.99

Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Prodigy Survival Knife, Serrated Edge
Gerber

The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.

Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet
Estwing

This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.

REGULARLY $44.98

All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Johnson & Johnson

You never know when you'll need a first aid kit.

100 Insect Repellent
Repel 100 Insect Repellent
100 Insect Repellent
Repel

A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.

