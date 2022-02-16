Shopping for a new mattress is so much more than just figuring out if you want a firm, medium-firm, medium, plush or extra-plush mattress. Comfortable and supportive mattresses can easily cost over $1,000, but some of the best mattresses only cost half of that. So, you don't need to rearrange your financing for your new mattress because there are some great deals on affordable mattresses under $500.

The easiest part of mattress shopping is probably picking out the size of the mattress you want and your budget. Once you've done that, reading specs on countless mattresses become muddied with all sorts of jargon like green-tea infused foam mattresses and hybrids. Don't worry though, we'll talk you through some of the differences between the best budget mattresses on the market.

There are around a dozen different types of mattresses, which all have several specific features. However, we're going to stick to the three main types of mattresses: innerspring (or coil), hybrid and foam — specifically memory foam and gel foam.

We know how tedious it can be to find the best mattress for you and your sleep cycle. If you don't know what makes a hybrid mattress different from a gel memory foam mattress, continue to scroll through ET's round-up of the best mattresses under $500.

Memory Foam Mattresses

Foam mattresses are great for anyone who moves around a lot at night. Whether you have restless leg syndrome or you just toss and turn while you’re dreaming, memory foam, gel and polyfoam are great for absorbing motion. Thanks to its ability to absorb movement, you won’t wake up your partner either. However, the plush foam comes at a price. One, they’re a bit more expensive. Also, foam isn’t as supportive as other mattress materials, so it can put a strain on your joints – especially as the foam naturally loses its shape over the years.

Innerspring Mattresses

Innerspring mattresses: The main perk of innerspring mattresses is that they’re usually inexpensive compared to their competitors. Depending on the layout of the coils, how noisy they are and how much pressure they put on your body all depend on the brand and model of the mattress. Thankfully, all the innerspring models we've selected have enough cushioning and support.

Sleepys Basic 8.25-Inch Firm Innerspring King Mattress Mattress Firm Sleepys Basic 8.25-Inch Firm Innerspring King Mattress With its firm cushioning and the support from the internal coils, this mattress is ideal for people who tend to sleep on their backs. The coils more evenly distribute your weight throughout the night. This means the firm mattress will prevent your neck and back from being stiff in the morning. $300 $240 Buy Now

Hybrid Mattresses

Hybrids are the best of both worlds, but thankfully there are some excellent affordable ones. They’re typically made up of either memory foam or polyfoam, as well as springs. The key component of a hybrid mattress is that it's built up of layers. Because they contain coils below the foam layer, they don’t get as warm as pure-foam mattresses, which is great if you live in a warm climate. Hybrid mattresses often have a layer of supportive and firm foam to keep your joints properly supported so there extra pressure on your knees, hips or back in the middle of the night.

The Allswell Queen Mattress Allswell The Allswell Queen Mattress This medium hybrid mattress features coils that are individually wrapped to help cushion them. The mattress also includes a layer of copper-infused gel. Not only does copper cool down your mattress, it also has moisture-wicking properties to help keep your bed dry and odor-free. $389 Buy Now

