The Best Cheap Mattresses Under $500: Where to Find a Good-Quality Mattress on a Budget

By Wesley Horvath‍
Shopping for a new mattress is so much more than just figuring out if you want a firm, medium-firm, medium, plush or extra-plush mattress. Comfortable and supportive mattresses can easily cost over $1,000, but some of the best mattresses only cost half of that. So, you don't need to rearrange your financing for your new mattress because there are some great deals on affordable mattresses under $500. 

The easiest part of mattress shopping is probably picking out the size of the mattress you want and your budget. Once you've done that, reading specs on countless mattresses become muddied with all sorts of jargon like green-tea infused foam mattresses and hybrids. Don't worry though, we'll talk you through some of the differences between the best budget mattresses on the market.

There are around a dozen different types of mattresses, which all have several specific features. However, we're going to stick to the three main types of mattresses: innerspring (or coil), hybrid and foam — specifically memory foam and gel foam. 

We know how tedious it can be to find the best mattress for you and your sleep cycle. If you don't know what makes a hybrid mattress different from a gel memory foam mattress, continue to scroll through ET's round-up of the best mattresses under $500. 

Memory Foam Mattresses

Foam mattresses are great for anyone who moves around a lot at night. Whether you have restless leg syndrome or you just toss and turn while you’re dreaming, memory foam, gel and polyfoam are great for absorbing motion. Thanks to its ability to absorb movement, you won’t wake up your partner either. However, the plush foam comes at a price. One, they’re a bit more expensive. Also, foam isn’t as supportive as other mattress materials, so it can put a strain on your joints – especially as the foam naturally loses its shape over the years.

Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Green tea in a mattress might seem old, but green tea is also beneficial for your bed. Green tea helps diminish odor. This Zinus model specifically has an additional transitional layer of polyfoam, so you get some additional cushion in your mattress. 
$600$410
Tulo 10-Inch Memory Foam Bamboo Queen Mattress
Tulo 10-Inch Memory Foam Bamboo
Mattress Firm
Tulo 10-Inch Memory Foam Bamboo Queen Mattress
The perks of this memory foam mattress is the bamboo threads. Because bamboo is hypoallergenic, it helps prevent allergens from attaching to your mattress. 
$670$335
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Gel memory foam mattresses have built-in cooling technology, so they don't hold onto heat and moisture like some other foam mattresses. The firmness of this mattress also gives your joints a bit extra support while your slumber. 
$455$300
Tulo 12-Inch Memory Foam Lavender Twin Mattress
Tulo 12-Inch Memory Foam Lavender Mattress
Mattress Firm
Tulo 12-Inch Memory Foam Lavender Twin Mattress
The Tulo memory foam mattress offers all-night comfort with an extra bonus: lavender. Lavender tends to have a relaxing effect, but it also deters mites and germs. So, it's essentially a calming, odor and pest repellent. 
$470$235

Innerspring Mattresses

Innerspring mattresses: The main perk of innerspring mattresses is that they’re usually inexpensive compared to their competitors. Depending on the layout of the coils, how noisy they are and how much pressure they put on your body all depend on the brand and model of the mattress. Thankfully, all the innerspring models we've selected have enough cushioning and support.

Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Queen Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Innerspring Queen Mattress
Though this is an innerspring mattress, it still contains your movements like a foam mattress would. However, you get the healthy support you need from the coils in this model. 
$794$305
Swiss Ortho Sleep 12-Inch Wrapped Spring Queen Mattress
Swiss Ortho Sleep 12-Inch Wrapped Spring Queen Mattress
Amazon
Swiss Ortho Sleep 12-Inch Wrapped Spring Queen Mattress
Each coil is individually wrapped in its own little pocket. This helps reduce the noise from the coils and improve the motion isolation of the spring. 
$348
Sleepys Basic 8.25-Inch Firm Innerspring King Mattress
Sleepys Basic 8.25-Inch Firm Innerspring Mattress
Mattress Firm
Sleepys Basic 8.25-Inch Firm Innerspring King Mattress
With its firm cushioning and the support from the internal coils, this mattress is ideal for people who tend to sleep on their backs. The coils more evenly distribute your weight throughout the night. This means the firm mattress will prevent your neck and back from being stiff in the morning. 
$300$240
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Queen Mattress
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Mattress
Amazon
Modway Jenna 10-Inch Innerspring Queen Mattress
This innerspring mattress has sturdy and supportive wrapped coils. The cushion quilted pockets on top of the mattress contour to your body for extra comfort. 
$390$327

Hybrid Mattresses

Hybrids are the best of both worlds, but thankfully there are some excellent affordable ones. They’re typically made up of either memory foam or polyfoam, as well as springs. The key component of a hybrid mattress is that it's built up of layers. Because they contain coils below the foam layer, they don’t get as warm as pure-foam mattresses, which is great if you live in a warm climate. Hybrid mattresses often have a layer of supportive and firm foam to keep your joints properly supported so there extra pressure on your knees, hips or back in the middle of the night.

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Twin Mattress
Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Twin Mattress
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Twin Mattress
This hybrid mattress is made of breathable material, so you don't have to worry about over heating at night. Plus, you can get 20% off when you use code WINTER20. 
$599$480
Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5-Inch Medium Plush Queen Mattress
Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5" Medium Plush Queen Mattress
Mattress Firm
Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5-Inch Medium Plush Queen Mattress
This medium hybrid mattress mixes the plush comfort from a gel foam mattress and the back support from a spring mattress. Plus, this mattress model contains a fabric layer that deters bacteria, mildew and mold.
$900$450
Classic Brands Decker 10-Inch Hybrid King Mattress
Classic Brands Decker 10-Inch Hybrid King Mattress
Amazon
Classic Brands Decker 10-Inch Hybrid King Mattress
The wrapped coiled on this Classic Brands hybrid mattress move with the memory foam to better support the layer of gel memory foam. Though this model has a cushiony quilted exterior, it has a medium-firm build. 
$430$374
The Allswell Queen Mattress
The Allswell Queen Mattress
Allswell
The Allswell Queen Mattress
This medium hybrid mattress features coils that are individually wrapped to help cushion them. The mattress also includes a layer of copper-infused gel. Not only does copper cool down your mattress, it also has moisture-wicking properties to help keep your bed dry and odor-free. 
$389

