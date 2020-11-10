The Best Christmas Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More
The biggest shopping season of the year is coming in hot! As you begin to navigate all the amazing deals and special offers rolling out over the next couple of months, stress a bit less knowing that you can knock out all of your holiday beauty shopping with just a few clicks thanks to Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.
Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. Within their gift guide is the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide, which is brimming with ideas for your beauty product-loving friends (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections).
From makeup to skincare to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Just a few of our favorite gift ideas include a festive OPI nail polish set that's new for 2020, a L'Occitane skincare trio with a keepsake ornament and a collector's edition travel makeup kit from Tarte. Whether it's a markdown or an exclusive item, the gift you choose will bring joy.
Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Holiday Dash sale is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, Amazon's Holiday Dash sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, white elephant or any other special occasion, ET Style rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.
Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.
