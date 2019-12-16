Shopping for the perfect Christmas gifts during the holiday season can really break the bank account.

If you're trying to save your dollars, staying in the budget of $50 or under is ideal, but you want to make sure your gift is meaningful (no obvious last-minute buys!).

To help you out, we did all the internet shopping for you and rounded up some great gift ideas for the season’s most stylish, affordable gifts, all within a strict $50-or-less budget. From a gorgeous Dutch oven dupe to a lip balm set that will spark serious nostalgia, many of the options on this list are so amazingly priced that you might want to buy two -- and keep one for yourself.

Below, shop ET Style's best picks of gifts under $50.

Lanai Scented Candle Boy Smells Nordstrom Lanai Scented Candle Boy Smells If you couldn't get your hands on the popular Boy Smells Cameo candle, we found the next best thing until it's back in stock. This Lanai-inspired candle will whisk your senses away to a tropical island with its blend of coconut, pink peppercorn, orange blossom, coal and cloves. And even when it's not lit, the glossy black tumbler looks pretty just sitting on the vanity. $36 at Amazon

Rose Quartz Facial Roller Herbivore Sephora Rose Quartz Facial Roller Herbivore Give someone the gift of self-care with a rose quartz facial roller. It’s said to decrease puffiness, help with circulation and roll away tension -- but it also just feels amazing at the end of the day. $40 at Sephora

Cuffed Beanie Madewell Madewell Cuffed Beanie Madewell This Madewell knit beanie is a great gift idea and a sweet way to warm up someone’s day. The neutral color is sure to complement their winter coat. $35 at Madewell

Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 6-Quart AmazonBasics Amazon Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 6-Quart AmazonBasics We couldn’t believe it at first either, but this hefty Dutch oven looks just like its more expensive counterparts and is under $50 -- so you can buy it without breaking the bank! Yes, go ahead and get a couple to keep on hand for any gift-giving emergencies. $45 at Amazon

Qi Wireless Fabric Charging Puck Heyday Target Qi Wireless Fabric Charging Puck Heyday Perfect! No more messy cords: Just rest the back of a smartphone (it works on iPhone 8 devices and higher) on this wireless charging pad and it will juice up the battery life in a flash. Buy this gadget for the friend who's always charging her phone -- with your charger -- wherever you go. $25 at Target

Cushion Cover with Tassels H&M H&M Cushion Cover with Tassels H&M Help a friend spruce up her new apartment with a graphic pillowcase that goes with just about any kind of decor scheme. $30 at H&M

Jungle Ukelele Sunnylife Bloomingdale's Jungle Ukelele Sunnylife Buy this jungle-printed ukelele for your friend who is always singing a tune -- it's way easier than learning to how to play the guitar. $35 at Bloomingdale's

Arc Pattern Puzzle Areaware Shopbop Arc Pattern Puzzle Areaware Your most artsy pal will love the graphic wavy pattern on this 500-piece puzzle, a collaboration between Areaware and splashy Brooklyn designer Dusen Dusen. This might just be a coffee table regular. $25 at Shopbop

36-Piece Original & Best Lip Balm Vault Lip Smacker Lip Smacker 36-Piece Original & Best Lip Balm Vault Lip Smacker Sweet nostalgia alert: Give the ultimate lip balm kit to your BFF and watch her shriek with excitement. This adorable kit houses 36 of Lip Smacker’s original flavors, from Dr. Pepper to Cotton Candy. $30 at Lipsmacker

