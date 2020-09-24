The cloth face mask has become an everyday staple as wearing a face covering can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, typical face masks can also make it harder to hear and impossible to read lips, which makes day-to-day life in the age of social distancing especially difficult for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

But there's an alternative! Clear face masks are a great option to increase visibility of the face. These masks feature a transparent, see-through panel that allow others to read lips and see facial expressions, while still protecting the wearer and those surrounding them.

Available in various patterns and colors, several brands and stores are now offering clear face masks. Now you can protect yourself and others andsee their lovely smile.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Shop our picks for the best clear face masks.

Designer Face Mask - Anti Fog, Clear Window Lip Reader Zarascreative Etsy Designer Face Mask - Anti Fog, Clear Window Lip Reader Zarascreative If you like fun prints, try face masks made by ZarasCreative, available on Etsy. They're offered in patterns from leopard to Spider-Man and have a clear window and stretchy elastics. The two-layer design is offered in adult and kids' sizes. $24.99 at Etsy

Transparent Face Mask KidsSoftToys Etsy Transparent Face Mask KidsSoftToys This clear face mask with fabric border from Etsy is a great option if you want extra visibility of the mouth area. Choose from 11 colors. $14.99 at Etsy

Face Shield 2-Pack ArtToFrames Amazon Face Shield 2-Pack ArtToFrames ArtToFrame's face shield offers your face protection from saliva or droplets at 180 degrees. This face shield comes with acrylic glasses embedded (which can fit over most eyeglasses) and has anti-fog capabilities. These face shields come with two pairs included. $16.99 at Amazon

