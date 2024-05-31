Shop
The Best Cooling Pajamas To Keep You Comfortable All Summer Long: Shop Styles From Cozy Earth, Lake and More

cozy earth pajamas
Cozy Earth
By Lauren Gruber and Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:08 AM PDT, May 31, 2024

Shop the best cooling pajamas for women who sleep hot or get night sweats, especially in the summer.

The sweatiest season of the year is here, and as much as we love summer, there's nothing worse than tossing and turning all night because of the heat.

Aside from outfitting your bed with lightweight linens, turning down your air conditioner and keeping some cold water by your side, cooling pajamas are one of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep.

Days of thick flannel and sweatpants for bed are long behind us. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your sleepwear for the dog days of summer. The key to staying cool while you sleep is picking out breathable fabrics: think cotton, linen or silk for an extra luxurious touch. Tiny shorts and tank tops feel like a natural choice for the warmer months, but short-sleeved tops in breezy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics can also keep you cool while offering more coverage. 

No matter if you prefer sultry slips or a simple tank with boxers, we've found the best cooling pajamas for summer 2024. Below, shop some of our favorite summer PJ picks including Oprah's favorite from Cozy Earth.

Petite Plume Pima Pajama Short Set

Petite Plume Pima Pajama Short Set
Petite Plume

Petite Plume Pima Pajama Short Set

These classic PJs in a breathable Pima cotton can even be monogrammed for an additional $15.

Cozy Earth Stretch Knit V-Neck Sleep Dress

Cozy Earth Stretch Knit V-Neck Sleep Dress
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch Knit V-Neck Sleep Dress

This airy sleep dress is super soft in a temperature-regulating bamboo viscose.

Lake Pointelle Pajama Shorts Set

Lake Pointelle Pajama Shorts Set
Lake

Lake Pointelle Pajama Shorts Set

Keep it simple in this classic tank and shorts set in a Pima cotton.

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Amazon

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $140

Shop Now

Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail

Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail
Intimissimi

Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail

Heat up your pajama collection while staying cool in a 100% silk slip with a lacey trim.

Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set

Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set
Madewell

Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set

"Wow, these are by far the best summer pajamas I’ve ever owned," raved a happy reviewer. "The fabric is light enough to be comfortable in hot weather but sturdy enough that I don’t need to wear a bra underneath."

$80 $70

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set

Feel put-together even when you're fast asleep in this super soft modal set — a steal at under $25.

Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Tank

Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Tank
Quince

Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Tank

For an extra luxurious option, Quince's 100% silk pajama tank and matching shorts are well worth the splurge.

$98 $50

Shop Top

$118 $50

Shop Bottoms

SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank and Soft Lounge Boxer

SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank and Soft Lounge Boxer
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank and Soft Lounge Boxer

The internet is obsessed with this SKIMS boxer and tank set, and we can see why — it's effortlessly sexy yet casual.

$40

Tank

Shop Now

$38

Boxer

Shop Now

Everyday Ritual Isabelle Tie-Front Cotton Chemise

Everyday Ritual Isabelle Tie-Front Cotton Chemise
Nordstrom

Everyday Ritual Isabelle Tie-Front Cotton Chemise

Pajamas don't get any cuter than this: a ruffled 100% cotton chemise with a plunging neckline and stretchy smocked back.

Quince 100% European Linen Shorts Pajama Set

Quince 100% European Linen Shorts Pajama Set
Quince

Quince 100% European Linen Shorts Pajama Set

Beat the summer sweats in a 100% European linen PJ set.

