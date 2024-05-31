The sweatiest season of the year is here, and as much as we love summer, there's nothing worse than tossing and turning all night because of the heat.

Aside from outfitting your bed with lightweight linens, turning down your air conditioner and keeping some cold water by your side, cooling pajamas are one of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep.

Days of thick flannel and sweatpants for bed are long behind us. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your sleepwear for the dog days of summer. The key to staying cool while you sleep is picking out breathable fabrics: think cotton, linen or silk for an extra luxurious touch. Tiny shorts and tank tops feel like a natural choice for the warmer months, but short-sleeved tops in breezy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics can also keep you cool while offering more coverage.

No matter if you prefer sultry slips or a simple tank with boxers, we've found the best cooling pajamas for summer 2024. Below, shop some of our favorite summer PJ picks including Oprah's favorite from Cozy Earth.

