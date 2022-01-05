Shopping

The Best Deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Purses, Boots, Jewelry and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
Tory Burch

If you're searching for some ultra-stylish options to fill your closet in the new year, you're in luck: the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is here until January 9 and giving you an extra 25% off sale styles with code EXTRA.  

Shop Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

Whatever you might be looking for -- a pair of Tory Burch shoes (like a new loafer or tall suede boot for winter), a knit cardigan, a leather shoulder bag or something else entirely -- the New York-based fashion brand is sure to have it. And right now, the label has some of its most stylish pieces available for up to 75% off the original price. It's the perfect time to welcome 2022 and treat yourself.

As you would expect, there are a ton of must-have deals available in the sale section of the Tory Burch website, which may leave you at a loss for what to add to cart. Luckily, ET did some shopping ahead of time just for you. 

Scroll down to see the sale items from Tory Burch that caught our eyes, below.

Merino Wool Cardigan
Merino Wool Cardigan
Tory Burch
Merino Wool Cardigan
This warm ivory sweater makes any outfit shine with its bold, gold buttons.
$248$127
Tory Charm Shearling Mule
Shearling Mule
Tory Burch
Tory Charm Shearling Mule
Keep your feet warm through the winter months with these impossibly comfortable mules made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look.
$328$149
Chelsea Boot
Chelsea Boot
Tory Burch
Chelsea Boot
The price is right on this pair of two-toned Chelsea boots. The ribbed elastic back adds a modern twist to the ultra-versatile classic boot we know and love.
$378$172
Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot
Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot
Tory Burch
Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot
$628$225
Roxanne Chain Short Necklace
Short Chain Necklace
Tory Burch
Roxanne Chain Short Necklace
Jump on the paperclip chain trend with this bold enamel style. Pair with other chains or wear solo; it always looks chic.
$268$119
Kira Quilted Small Satchel
Kira Quilted Small Satchel
Tory Burch
Kira Quilted Small Satchel
$598$337
Miller Wool Lug Sole Boot
Miller Wool Lug Sole Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Wool Lug Sole Boot
If you're looking to spice up your shoe collection, don't overlook these patterned wool lug sole boots. 
$498$187
Hand-Knit Sweater
Hand Knit Sweater
Tory Burch
Hand-Knit Sweater
This cozy classic is back and available at a lower price than ever. Add this hand-crafted sweater to your closet and look stylish even on the coldest of days.
$398$157
Miller Over-The-Knee Boot
Miller Over-The-Knee Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Over-The-Knee Boot
These over-the-knee super soft suede boots are just what our wardrobe is missing. Plus, we're obsessed with the iconic double-T logo, which makes them stand out.
$598$179
Silk Scarf Pant
Silk Scarf Pant
Tory Burch
Silk Scarf Pant
Make your holiday vacation dreams a reality with these ultra-luxe silk pants, inspired by Tory's parents. We recommend pairing them with the matching caftan for a luxurious loungewear look. 
$498$165
Triangle Geo Twill Crepe Jacket
Triangle Geo Twill Crepe Jacket
Tory Burch
Triangle Geo Twill Crepe Jacket
We're totally obsessed with Tory's 70s-inspired prints and silhouettes, and this structured geometric jacket is no exception.
$698$187
Fair Isle Pullover
Fair Isle Pullover
Tory Burch
Fair Isle Pullover
Stay warm with this timeless hand-knit pullover made with lush Peruvian wool.
$598$314
Sequin Embellished Skirt
Sequin Embellished Skirt
Tory Burch
Sequin Embellished Skirt
Shine like a star in this sequined skirt for an effortlessly fabulous holiday look.
$698$224
Tory Charm Loafer
Tory Charm Loafer
Tory Burch
Tory Charm Loafer
Tory's famous loafer style now comes with a chic charm. And with this low price, it's a must-get.
$328$172
Corduroy Blazer
Corduroy Blazer
Tory Burch
Corduroy Blazer
In case you hadn't heard, corduroy has made a huge comeback, and we are here for it. Get in on the return of our favorite fabric with this relaxed fit blazer.
$428$224
Leather Shoulder Bag
Leather Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Leather Shoulder Bag
This retro-inspired shoulder bag is the perfect size for a tablet, or anything else. Its ultra-convenient pockets make sure your essentials stay organized, no matter where you are.
$548$307
Cleo Macramé Woven Mini Bag
Cleo Macramé Woven Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Cleo Macramé Woven Mini Bag
We love the textural element this mini purse brings to any outfit. Plus, despite its small size, it fits up to the largest models of iPhones and Samsungs, so you can tell everyone about it.
$998$449
Gemini Link Skirt
Gemini Link Skirt
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Skirt
If you're looking to add a pleated skirt to your closet, look no further. This stretch skirt in printed navy looks perfect with a pair of loafers and cozy sweater.
$398$199

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 50% Off at Levi's

The Best End-of-Year Sales

Save Up to 50% On Winter Boots and More From Nordstrom Rack

Design Expert Scott Baxter's Tips for Revamping Your Home for 2022

 