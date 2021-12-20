Shopping

The Best Deals from Coach Outlet's Last Sale Before Christmas: Save Over 70% on Coach Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
coach outlet sale
Coach

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now with up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide at Coach Outlet. You can find tons of deals to shop for the fashion lovers on your list -- or yourself! The incredible discount is applied at checkout. 

The online factory store is offering one last chance at major markdowns across categories, including bags, outerwear, gifts, and accessories. Even though delivery for Christmas is no longer guaranteed, if you need a last-minute gift, you can order E-gifts cards from Coach and schedule them for perfectly timed delivery. 

Shop Coach Outlet

With over 700 products available to choose from, there are deals on Coach's iconic leather crossbody bags, totes, satchels, shoulder bags, clutches, wallets and backpacks in a variety of styles and colors. Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added -- like the Coach x Jennifer Lopez collection. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site! 

See all the holiday deals still available at Coach Outlet and shop ET's top picks ahead.

Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas
$328$111
Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Pennie Shoulder Bag 25 In Signature Canvas
$350$149
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
$78$33
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Wear this Coach Georgie Saddle Bag as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Made from nappa leather, this Coach bag is very soft and of the highest quality.
$450$143
Kenley Backpack in Signature Canvas
Kenley Backpack in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kenley Backpack in Signature Canvas
$398$135
Kristy Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Kristy Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kristy Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas
$450$149
Mini Brynn Crossbody
Coach Mini Brynn Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Brynn Crossbody
$298$101
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
Coach Outlet
Georgie Shoulder Bag With Puffy Quilting
$498$169
Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Mollie Tote In Signature Canvas
$378$160
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Small Town Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas
 
$350$148
3 In 1 Wallet
Coach 3 In 1 Wallet
Coach Outlet
3 In 1 Wallet
$178$62
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Kleo Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas
$428$145
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$328$111
Corner Zip Wristlet
Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Outlet
Corner Zip Wristlet
$78$33
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach
Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This saddle bag features Coach's logo, studs and statement buckle. 
$398$144
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Court Backpack in Signature Canvas
$398$169
Signature Wrap
Coach Signature Wrap
Coach Outlet
Signature Wrap
Shop now to get Coach's Signature Scarf before you need it (and at a huge discount!).
$178$60
Sherpa Zip Up
Sherpa Zip Up
Coach Outlet
Sherpa Zip Up
$598$178

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Gift Guide: The Most Popular Gifts for 2021

All the Best Dyson Deals to Shop Now for Holiday Gifts

Samsung Deals for Last-Minute Gifting: Save On the Best Samsung Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Deals This Week: Tata Harper, Fenty and More

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

15 Best Adidas Holiday Deals: Save on Gifts, Sneakers, Apparel & More

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

‘Eight Gifts of Hanukkah’: Watch Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein Prepare a Holiday Feast (Exclusive)

 