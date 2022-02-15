The Best Deals on Blenders To Shop for Presidents' Day 2022 -- Ninja, Vitamix, KitchenAid and more
If 2022 is the year you commit to cooking more and ordering takeout less, then you might wanna grab yourself a great blender at a great deal from Amazon for Presidents' Day. From nutrient-packed smoothies to an at-home margarita night the right blender can expand your cooking options exponentially. Whether your blender has seen better days, or you simply want to upgrade to a newer, more powerful model, then it’s time to invest in a brand new blender to help kickstart new habits in a smooth fashion.
From affordable models with great reviews swearing the lower price doesn't translate to any lower quality like the $35 Hamilton Beach Power Elite, to pricier models promising professional-level results like the Wolf Gourmet blender, the best blender for you is definitely out there.
ET has compiled a list of the best-performing blenders on the market for any budget range, from $35 to over $600. Shop kitchen gadgets from top brands such as Ninja, Breville, NutriBullet, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beast, Wolf and Hamilton Beach. Keep reading to check out the best blenders on Amazon to shop for Presidents' Day 2022.
Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
All the Best Apple Deals to Shop Ahead of Presidents' Day Weekend
The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: Presidents' Day 2022
Presidents' Day OLED TV Deals from Sony, LG and Samsung
Best Presidents' Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More
The Best Deals from Bed Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale
The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets
Presidents' Day TV Deals at Samsung: Save Up to $3,000 on 8K QLED TVs