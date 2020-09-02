The fanny pack trend shows no sign of slowing -- which is good, since fanny packs are hands-free, convenient and impossible to leave in an Uber (you know, since they’re attached to you).

Having an actual bag slung over your shoulder almost feels kind of retro, but the latest fanny packs look dang good and come in all different shapes and sizes -- meaning there's a perfect one for your hike, fitness class, day trip to the city or even your schmancy party.

Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can order now and have on your waist in no time, whether you’re headed out on a run or to a Lizzo concert.

Discover the best designer fanny packs, ahead.

On the Beat Belt Bag Lululemon Lululemon On the Beat Belt Bag Lululemon A comfortable, casual option that you can throw on before heading to the gym or a morning full of errands. Wear it over the shoulder, around your waist or as a cross-body bag. $58 at Lululemon

Aria Belt Bag Senreve Senreve Aria Belt Bag Senreve The Aria Belt Bag is Italian leather and truly is an upgraded version of the classic fanny pack. $395 at Senreve

Attica Gym Fanny Pack Alexander Wang Farfetch Attica Gym Fanny Pack Alexander Wang This extra large Alexander Wang Attica Gym Fanny Pack is the perfect uber chic gym bag. $504 at Farfetch

Kate Leather Belt Bag Saint Laurent Nordstrom Kate Leather Belt Bag Saint Laurent Add a pop of style to any outfit with this croc black leather belt bag by Yves Saint Laurent. We especially love the no-fuss magnetic snap flap closure. $1250 at Ssense

Nylon Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag allows you to go the hands-free way while at the same time looking super stylish. Get $50 on this belt bag, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $95 $59 at Rebecca Minkoff

Fourteen Belt Bag Herschel Amazon Fourteen Belt Bag Herschel This affordable, whimsical fanny comes in tons of colors and patterns and is ideal for day treks through the city or in the woods on a quick weekend getaway. $27.99 at Herschel

Skano Studded Belt Bag Isabel Marant Farfetch Skano Studded Belt Bag Isabel Marant This fashion-forward Isabel Mararant black leather studded belt bag is an oversized, hands-free statement bag that can be worn around your waist or shoulder. It’s the perfect statement accessory to elevate a casual look. $695 at Farfetch

Faux Fur Belt Bag T-Shirt & Jeans Amazon Faux Fur Belt Bag T-Shirt & Jeans Cute and cozy, this faux fur fanny is the perfect winter accessory. Stash your essentials before heading out into the chill. $25.92 at Amazon

Fanny Day Pack REI Co-op REI Fanny Day Pack REI Co-op The REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack is an ingenious item. This is a fanny pack that turns into a backpack, if need be, by pulling the backpack out of the fanny packs top lid. REGULARLY $59.95 $29.93 at REI

