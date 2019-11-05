The Best Designer Fanny Packs That Are Trendy and Practical

The fanny pack trend shows no sign of slowing -- which is good, since fanny packs are hands-free, convenient and impossible to leave in an Uber (you know, since they’re attached to you).

Having an actual bag slung over your shoulder almost feels kind of retro, especially since the latest fanny packs look so dang good and come in different shapes and sizes, making it easy to find the perfect one for your hike, fitness class, day trip to the city or even your schmancy party.

Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can order now and have on your waist in no time, whether you’re headed out on a run or to a Lizzo concert.

Discover the best designer fanny packs, ahead.

The Sling Belt Bag Caraa Nordstrom The Sling Belt Bag Caraa Mega-oversized (for a fanny-pack, at least), waterproof and nylon, this revelatory bag can be worn around your waist or cross-body in place of a tote. Bonus: pockets galore!

$125 at Nordstrom

Fourteen Belt Bag Herschel Amazon Fourteen Belt Bag Herschel This affordable, whimsical fanny comes in tons of colors and patterns and is perfect for day treks through the city or in the woods on a quick weekend getaway.

$25 at Amazon

Ace Fanny Pack Dagne Dover Bandier Ace Fanny Pack Dagne Dover From the uber-functional handbag brand, this waterproof neoprene pack is sweat-proof and durable, ideal for yoga or a morning hike.

$85 at Bandier

Neoprene Fanny Pack Opening Ceremony Shopbop Neoprene Fanny Pack Opening Ceremony This appealingly sporty pack from cult fashion brand Opening Ceremony blows those outdoorsy versions out of the water in terms of aesthetics. Also? We love the debossed logo.

$95 at Shopbop

Maya Leather & Suede Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Maya Leather & Suede Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff This is not your crunchy aunt Martha’s fanny pack. Sleek and minimalist with a studded strap, it’s perfect for going out when you don’t want to carry (read: lose) your bag.

REGULARLY $118 $59 at Nordstrom

Attict Soft Fanny Messenger Bag Alexander Wang Shopbop Attict Soft Fanny Messenger Bag Alexander Wang This structured luxury lambskin fanny with copious hardware can be worn around your waist or slung over your shoulder as a messenger.

$695 at Shopbop

Noomi Belt Bag Isabel Marant Shopbop Noomi Belt Bag Isabel Marant This fashion-forward metallic number is an oversized, hands-free statement bag that can be worn around your waist or shoulders. It’s the perfect statement accessory to elevate a casual look.

$535 at Shopbop

