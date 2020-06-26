Shopping

The Best Designer Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale -- Kate Spade, Coach, Lucky Brand and More

frye and co bag
Courtesy of Amazon / Frye and Co.

Fashionable handbags are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

Additional fashion brands offering deals as part of the big shopping event include Levi's, Superga and Adidas

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale. 

Paris Canelle Fara Tote with Bow
Karl Lagerfeld
Paris Canelle Fara Tote with Bow
Amazon
Paris Canelle Fara Tote with Bow
Karl Lagerfeld

Faux leather tote with a bow.

Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
Reed Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye

The perfect lightweight leather tote, perfect size for any of your needs.

REGULARLY $378

Women's Casual Classics
The Sak
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
Women's Casual Classics
The Sak

A casual crochet bag.

REGULARLY $69

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Amazon
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein

A casual white leather bag that can hold laptops, cosmetics, and more.

REGULARLY $148

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil

This leather bag is definitely brag worthy. 

REGULARLY $108

Signature PVC Zip Tote
COACH
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Signature PVC Zip Tote
COACH

This handbag is durable and perfect for everyday wear.

REGULARLY $278

Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors

The perfect time to catch a deal on this Michael Kors bag.

REGULARLY $378

Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.

This yellow bag is a summer must-have.

REGULARLY $198

Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Space New York Laurel Way Crossbody
Amazon
Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

This structured crossbody bag is so versatile and timeless. 

REGULARLY $125.08

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch

A fashionable, roomy tote that'll easily carry your essentials. 

REGULARLY $228

Gabby Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel
Amazon
Gabby Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff

A gorgeous leather satchel with silver hardware. 

REGULARLY $162.69

Troy Crossbody
TUMI
Tumi Troy Crossbody
Amazon
Troy Crossbody
TUMI

A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel. 

REGULARLY $245

Lucky Zona Crossbody
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Lucky Zona Crossbody
Amazon
Lucky Zona Crossbody
Lucky Brand

A slouchy-shape suede shoulder bag. 

REGULARLY $158

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.

This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress

REGULARLY $148

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas

See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through belt bag. 

REGULARLY $35

