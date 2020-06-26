The Best Designer Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale -- Kate Spade, Coach, Tory Burch and More
Fashionable handbags are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more.
If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and seasonally relevant deals from loads of designer fashion brands offering items at a discounted price up to 80% off. Levi's, Tumi luggage and Superga and Adidas are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale. the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items and accessories at affordable prices before it's over.
Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale.
Faux leather tote with a bow.
The perfect lightweight leather tote, perfect size for any of your needs.
A casual crochet bag.
A casual white leather bag that can hold laptops, cosmetics, and more.
This leather bag is definitely brag worthy.
This handbag is durable and perfect for everyday wear.
The perfect time to catch a deal on this Michael Kors bag.
This yellow bag is a summer must-have.
This structured crossbody bag is so versatile and timeless.
A fashionable, roomy tote that'll easily carry your essentials.
A gorgeous leather satchel with silver hardware.
A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel.
A slouchy-shape suede shoulder bag.
This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress.
See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through belt bag.
Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.
