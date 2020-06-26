Fashionable handbags are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and more.

If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and seasonally relevant deals from loads of designer fashion brands offering items at a discounted price up to 80% off. Levi's, Tumi luggage and Superga and Adidas are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale. the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts on crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items and accessories at affordable prices before it's over.

Check out ET Style's picks of handbags on sale.

Paris Canelle Fara Tote with Bow Karl Lagerfeld Amazon Paris Canelle Fara Tote with Bow Karl Lagerfeld Faux leather tote with a bow. $143.44 at Amazon

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye The perfect lightweight leather tote, perfect size for any of your needs. REGULARLY $378 $238.49 at Amazon

Women's Casual Classics The Sak Amazon Women's Casual Classics The Sak A casual crochet bag. REGULARLY $69 $48.95 at Amazon

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein Amazon Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein A casual white leather bag that can hold laptops, cosmetics, and more. REGULARLY $148 $88.80 at Amazon

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Fossil Amazon Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Fossil This leather bag is definitely brag worthy. REGULARLY $108 $61.48 at Amazon

Signature PVC Zip Tote COACH Amazon Signature PVC Zip Tote COACH This handbag is durable and perfect for everyday wear. REGULARLY $278 $119.91 at Amazon

Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors Amazon Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors The perfect time to catch a deal on this Michael Kors bag. REGULARLY $378 $138.91 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. This yellow bag is a summer must-have. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Amazon

Laurel Way Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Laurel Way Crossbody Kate Spade New York This structured crossbody bag is so versatile and timeless. REGULARLY $125.08 $99.50 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch A fashionable, roomy tote that'll easily carry your essentials. REGULARLY $228 $167.45 at Amazon

Gabby Satchel Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Gabby Satchel Rebecca Minkoff A gorgeous leather satchel with silver hardware. REGULARLY $162.69 $86.80 at Amazon

Troy Crossbody TUMI Amazon Troy Crossbody TUMI A functional, stylish top-handle bag that comes with removable shoulder strap and multiple compartments -- ideal for travel. REGULARLY $245 $183.75 at Amazon

Lucky Zona Crossbody Lucky Brand Amazon Lucky Zona Crossbody Lucky Brand A slouchy-shape suede shoulder bag. REGULARLY $158 $61.37 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. This adorable circular straw design would look great next to a sundress. REGULARLY $148 $78.99 at Amazon

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas Amazon Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas See everything you've packed clearly thanks to this see-through belt bag. REGULARLY $35 $24.58 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

