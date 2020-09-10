Shopping

The Best Designer Shoes From Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach, Stuart Weitzman and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
The Best Designer Shoes for Summer
Sarah Flint

Hear us out: A new pair of designer shoes could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.

While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!

We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)

Below, the best designer shoes we have rounded up.

Teal Blue Fringe
Rothy's
Teal Blue Fringe
Rothy's
Teal Blue Fringe
Rothy's

A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt.

Tari Wedge
Rag & Bone
Tari Wedge
Rag & Bone
Tari Wedge
Rag & Bone

The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your favorite dress.

REGULARLY $395

Bowery Bootie
Coach
Coach Bowery Bootie
Coach
Bowery Bootie
Coach

This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. 

ORIGINALLY $225

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe

These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price. 

REGULARLY $215

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
CASTAÑER
Espadrille Wedges
Intermix
Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges
CASTAÑER

These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. 

REGULARLY $205

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Nordstrom
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York
Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Kate Spade
Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York

The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.

REGULARLY $100

Ines Slide
Tory Burch
Ines Slide
Tory Burch
Ines Slide
Tory Burch

Bright yellow hue, famous Tory Burch insignia, cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a designer shoe?

Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Shopbop
Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos

These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses. 

REGULARLY $95

Pump
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Pump
Nordstrom
Pump
Tory Burch

This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall.

REGULARLY $258

Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos
Soludos Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos Sneakers
Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos
REGULARLY $139

Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York
Vervain Pumps
Kate Spade New York

These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans.

REGULARLY $198

Karolina 90MM Heel
Chloe Gosselin
Karolina 90MM Heel
Chloe Gosselin
Karolina 90MM Heel
Chloe Gosselin

When's the last time you saw a pair of metallic open-toe heels that looked this chic? Scoop them up at this sale price before they're sold out.

REGULARLY $650

The Celia
M.Gemi
The Celia
M.Gemi
The Celia
M.Gemi

M.Gemi's The Celia sandal comes in five colors, and we're partial to the white leather pair because they'll go with everything you already own. (Although the multicolor metallic ones have caught our eye, too.)

Loni Mules
Alice + Olivia
Loni Mules
Alice + Olivia
Loni Mules
Alice + Olivia

We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe.

REGULARLY $350

Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Coach
Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie
Coach

These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $295

Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Keds
Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Amazon
Keds x Kate Spade Triple Up Glitter Sneakers
Keds
REGULARLY $100

Verona Mule
Coach
Coach Verona Mule
Coach
Verona Mule
Coach

Sleek, comfy mules with Coach buckle detail. This Coach mule comes in 2 colors: pale blush and black.

 

REGULARLY $150

Miller Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Miller Flip Flop
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo, a cushioned footbed and comes in multiple colors.

ORIGINALLY $198

Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals
Stuart Weitzman
Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals
Saks Fifth Avenue
Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals
Stuart Weitzman

Like LBDs, animal print is always in fashion. These Stuart Weitzman stunners have a block heel and rubber sole for durability plus a platform for comfort.

REGULARLY $495

 

RELATED CONTENT:

DSW Sale: Buy One Get One Free Shoes & Accessories

Kate Spade Sale: Enjoy an Extra 40% Off Already Reduced Purses & More

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 50% Off Clearance and 40% Off Pre-Fall Fave

Designer Sandals Up to 75% Off at the Amazon Sale