The Best Designer Shoes From Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach, Stuart Weitzman and More
Hear us out: A new pair of designer shoes could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.
While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!
We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)
Below, the best designer shoes we have rounded up.
A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt.
The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your favorite dress.
This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price.
These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.
The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.
Bright yellow hue, famous Tory Burch insignia, cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a designer shoe?
These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses.
This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall.
These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans.
When's the last time you saw a pair of metallic open-toe heels that looked this chic? Scoop them up at this sale price before they're sold out.
We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe.
These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last.
Sleek, comfy mules with Coach buckle detail. This Coach mule comes in 2 colors: pale blush and black.
The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo, a cushioned footbed and comes in multiple colors.
Like LBDs, animal print is always in fashion. These Stuart Weitzman stunners have a block heel and rubber sole for durability plus a platform for comfort.
