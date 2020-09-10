Hear us out: A new pair of designer shoes could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.

While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!

We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)

Below, the best designer shoes we have rounded up.

Teal Blue Fringe Rothy's Rothy's Teal Blue Fringe Rothy's A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt. $115 at Rothy's

Tari Wedge Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Tari Wedge Rag & Bone The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your favorite dress. REGULARLY $395 $160 at Rag & Bone

Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie Coach This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $225 $112.50 at Coach

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price. REGULARLY $215 $189.63 at Amazon

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER Intermix Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. REGULARLY $205 $143.50 at Intermix

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Nordstrom Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas. REGULARLY $100 $48 at Kate Spade

Ines Slide Tory Burch Tory Burch Ines Slide Tory Burch Bright yellow hue, famous Tory Burch insignia, cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a designer shoe? $228 at Tory Burch

Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Shopbop Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses. REGULARLY $95 $66.50 at Shopbop

Pump Tory Burch Nordstrom Pump Tory Burch This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall. REGULARLY $258 $154.50 at Nordstrom

Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $139 $129.99 AT AMAZON

Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans. REGULARLY $198 $83.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Karolina 90MM Heel Chloe Gosselin Chloe Gosselin Karolina 90MM Heel Chloe Gosselin When's the last time you saw a pair of metallic open-toe heels that looked this chic? Scoop them up at this sale price before they're sold out. REGULARLY $650 $325 at Chloe Gosselin

The Celia M.Gemi M.Gemi The Celia M.Gemi M.Gemi's The Celia sandal comes in five colors, and we're partial to the white leather pair because they'll go with everything you already own. (Although the multicolor metallic ones have caught our eye, too.) $198 at M.Gemi

Loni Mules Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Loni Mules Alice + Olivia We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe. REGULARLY $350 $122.50 at Alice + Olivia

Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach Nordstrom Rack Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $295 $73.11 at Nordstrom Rack

Verona Mule Coach Coach Verona Mule Coach Sleek, comfy mules with Coach buckle detail. This Coach mule comes in 2 colors: pale blush and black. REGULARLY $150 $75 at Coach

Miller Flip Flop Tory Burch Nordstrom Miller Flip Flop Tory Burch The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo, a cushioned footbed and comes in multiple colors. ORIGINALLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals Stuart Weitzman Saks Fifth Avenue Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals Stuart Weitzman Like LBDs, animal print is always in fashion. These Stuart Weitzman stunners have a block heel and rubber sole for durability plus a platform for comfort. REGULARLY $495 $198 at Saks Fifth Avenue

