Hear us out: A new pair of designer shoes could be a great footwear investment and a reason to smile.

While there's nothing wrong with rocking casual shoes (or constant loungewear) during these lazy days, opting for a pair of seriously stylish sandals every once in a while will help you remember more, well, normal times. You might even be inspired to put together an entire outfit again!

We've scoured our favorite retailers for strappy sandals, chic flats, luxe wedges, boots, booties and other shoes you'll want to slip into. And, keeping in mind the current economy, we've included several designer pairs that are on sale right now. (The final touch? A fresh DIY pedicure.)

Below, the best designer shoes we have rounded up.

Teal Blue Fringe Rothy's Rothy's Teal Blue Fringe Rothy's A sustainable brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, Rothy's has wowed us with these fringed sandals. (The outsoles are vegan leather.) Pair this shoe with crisp white jeans and your favorite comfy T-shirt. $115 at Rothy's

Tari Wedge Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Tari Wedge Rag & Bone The Tari Wedge from Rag & Bone is an open-toe shoe style with leather insoles for added foot grip. Wear these with jean shorts or your favorite dress. REGULARLY $395 $160 at Rag & Bone

Bowery Bootie Coach Coach Bowery Bootie Coach This pair of Coach Bowery Booties are crafted in leather and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $225 $112.50 at Coach

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price. REGULARLY $215 $189.63 at Amazon

Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER Intermix Carola Braided Espadrille Wedges CASTAÑER These espadrille wedges are adorable for summer. REGULARLY $205 $143.50 at Intermix

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas. REGULARLY $100 $80 at Kate Spade

Gayle Pump Calvin Klein Amazon Gayle Pump Calvin Klein These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. $40.99 and Up at Amazon

Rolene Croc Embossed Leather Bootie Allsaints Nordstrom Rack Rolene Croc Embossed Leather Bootie Allsaints The Allsaints Rolene Croc Embossed Leather Booties evokes the classic Western boot style with an updated flair. REGULARLY $398 $157.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step DSW Sooziq Sandals L'Artiste by Spring Step The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel. $99.99 at DSW

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Runners Allbirds The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $95 at Allbirds

Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Nordstrom

Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand DSW Paramo Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Paramo Booties are made with pebbled leather with a v-cut side cut out. $89.99 at DSW

Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot Sorel Nordstrom Joan of Arctic II Waterproof Wedge Boot Sorel Get these popular waterproof wedge boots from Sorel ahead of winter. REGULARLY $199.95 $124.90 at Nordstrom

Advantage Sneaker adidas DSW Advantage Sneaker adidas Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $65 $59.99 at DSW

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin. REGULARLY $59.99 $19.98 at DSW

Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Vervain Pumps Kate Spade New York These classic polka dot pumps will look perfect with a shift dress or black jeans. REGULARLY $198 $83.40 with code HEATINGUP at Kate Spade

Collette Heel Black Soludos Amazon Collette Heel Black Soludos These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out. REGULARLY $263.64 $120 at Amazon

Howell Court Floral Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Howell Court Floral Sneakers are the updated version of the classic 1970's tennis shoe with embroidered flowers. REGULARLY $228 $139 at Tory Burch

Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal Kelly & Katie DSW Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal Kelly & Katie These Kelly & Katie Fedrick Espadrille Wedge Sandals are the perfect tie dye accent to add to your shoe closet. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at DSW

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are chic and classic. REGULARLY $198 $74.25 at Tory Burch

Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $139 $129.99 AT AMAZON

Ines Slide Tory Burch Tory Burch Ines Slide Tory Burch Bright yellow hue, famous Tory Burch insignia, cushioned footbed. Seriously, what else could you want in a designer shoe? $228 at Tory Burch

The Celia M.Gemi M.Gemi The Celia M.Gemi M.Gemi's The Celia sandal comes in five colors, and we're partial to the white leather pair because they'll go with everything you already own. (Although the multicolor metallic ones have caught our eye, too.) $198 at M.Gemi

Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Shopbop Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos These Soludos wedge espadrilles are great for pairing with dresses. REGULARLY $95 $66.50 at Shopbop

Colt Bootie KENDALL + KYLIE Revolve Colt Bootie KENDALL + KYLIE These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $80 $53 at Revolve

Pump Tory Burch Nordstrom Pump Tory Burch This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall. REGULARLY $258 $154.50 at Nordstrom

Karolina 90MM Heel Chloe Gosselin Chloe Gosselin Karolina 90MM Heel Chloe Gosselin When's the last time you saw a pair of metallic open-toe heels that looked this chic? Scoop them up at this sale price before they're sold out. REGULARLY $650 $325 at Chloe Gosselin

Loni Mules Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Loni Mules Alice + Olivia We usually flock to Alice + Olivia for their cute dresses and skirts, but the brand's shoe section is also worth checking out. These rainbow-inspired mules will be a bright spot in your wardrobe. REGULARLY $350 $122.50 at Alice + Olivia

Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles Soludos Revolve Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles Soludos These super cute Soludos shoes are woven canvas espadrille with daily embroidery, a rubber sole and jute trim. REGULARLY $85 $56 at Revolve

Leigh Flip Flop Tory Burch Nordstrom Leigh Flip Flop Tory Burch The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo and a cushioned footbed. ORIGINALLY $228 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach Nordstrom Rack Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $295 $73.11 at Nordstrom Rack

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Amazon Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play! REGULARLY $80 Starting at $56.98 at Amazon

Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita DSW Tavin Bootie Dolce Vita Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. REGULARLY $152 $44.98 at DSW

Miercen Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson Amazon Miercen Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson These Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandals come in four colors: black, neon yellow, neon pink and white. ORIGINALLY $79 $31.39 at Amazon

Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita DSW Neo Arrow Sneaker Dolce Vita The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather. ORIGINALLY $102 $44.98 at DSW

Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Jaxline Sandal Vince Camuto These sandals are the perfect heel for fall. REGULARLY $109 $59.98 at DSW

Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers Allbirds Extra cozy slide-ons available in five colors, including this blue hue. This shoe's contoured sole means you won't be slipping around. $95 at Allbirds

Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez DSW Lukita Sandal J.Lo Jennifer Lopez A Barbie shoe IRL. REGULARLY $59.99 $14.99 at DSW

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel Backcountry Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $149.95 $67.48 at Backcountry

Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel Amazon Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel REGULARLY $80 Starting at $27.99 at Amazon

Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie Jessica Simpson Nordstrom Brixen Pointed Toe Bootie Jessica Simpson Add a little flair to your outfit in these slouch cuff pointed toe booties with a half-moon shaped heel. REGULARLY $139.95 $79.90 at Nordstrom

Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals Stuart Weitzman Saks Fifth Avenue Mirri Cheetah-Print Leather Platform Sandals Stuart Weitzman Like LBDs, animal print is always in fashion. These Stuart Weitzman stunners have a block heel and rubber sole for durability plus a platform for comfort. REGULARLY $495 $198 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Ella Jute Sandal Sorel Backcountry Ella Jute Sandal Sorel These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 55% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.95 $35.98 at Backcountry

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans DSW Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker Vans These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe. $54.99 at DSW

Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Stretchy and snug-fitting ballet flats for every occasion. $95 at Allbirds

Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider DSW Crest Sneaker Sperry Top-Sider A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer. REGULARLY $75 $39.98 at DSW

Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto DSW Lynona Sandal Vince Camuto These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel. ORIGINALLY $110 $14.99 at DSW

Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel. REGULARLY $149.99 $109.99 at Chinese Laundry

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma DSW Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker Puma Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers. ORIGINALLY $85 $79.99 at DSW

Welles Pump Jessica Simpson Amazon Welles Pump Jessica Simpson These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard. ORIGINALLY $98 $49.99 at Amazon

Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. This bootie also comes in brown. $69.99 at Chinese Laundry

