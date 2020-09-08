Shopping

The Best Designer Shoes Up to 65% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale (Extended)

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
amazon shoes summer sale
Leonard McLane/Getty Images

End of the summer shoe sale! The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is here and tons of top footwear brands including the best designer shoes offering select styles for deep discounts and a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Sam Edelson, Kate Spade, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new running shoes or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothing, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
See by Chloe Women's Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe

These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are linen and have a 2.75-inch braided jute platform.

ORIGINALLY $255

Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein

These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.

Collette Heel Black
Soludos
Soludos Collette Heel Black
Amazon
Collette Heel Black
Soludos

These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out.

REGULARLY $263.64

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo
ALDO Women's Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Amazon
Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo

Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play!

REGULARLY $80

Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita

This Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slide is a wearable strappy sandal which will look good with both jeans, skirts and dresses.

REGULARLY $122

Seville Wedge Espadrille
J.Crew Mercantile
J. Crew Seville Wedge Espadrille
Amazon
Seville Wedge Espadrille
J.Crew Mercantile

Make a statement this summer with these wedge espadrille shoes.

ORIGINALLY $128

Miercen Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Miercen Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

These Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandals come in four colors: black, neon yellow, neon pink and white.

ORIGINALLY $79

Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
REGULARLY $80

Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Amazon
Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman

These are the essential black ballet flats.

REGULARLY $110

Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Amazon
Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson

These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard.

ORIGINALLY $98

 

