Shopping

The Best Designer Watches are Up to 65% Off at the Amazon Sale

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
watch sale
Westend61/Getty Images

Time to shop for deals on watches from the Amazon Sale! Take up to 60% off top watch brands such as Apple, Kate Spade, Garmin, Movado and more as part of the massive Amazon Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop big deals on designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Sale.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Apple

This Apple Watch Series 3 is $30 and comes in either white or black.

ORIGINALLY $199

Connect 2.0 Unisex
Movado
Connect 2.0 Unisex
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex
Movado

A smart take on a classic look. 

REGULARLY $795

Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Amazon
Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger

A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger. 

Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Amazon
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Garmin

Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more.

REGULARLY $278

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Amazon
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs

Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.

 
REGULARLY $175

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.

REGULARLY $249.99

Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West

A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. 

REGULARLY $36.75

Movado Connect 2.0
Movado
Movado Connect 2.0
Amazon
Movado Connect 2.0
Movado

A smart and stylish watch powered by Google.

REGULARLY $550

Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Amazon
Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff

At the Amazon Summer Sale, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary watch for any outfit.

REGULARLY $175

Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Movado
Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex Black
Movado

Smart has never been so beautiful. Powered by Google.

REGULARLY $550

Dress Watch
Bulova
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Dress Watch
Bulova

This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. 

 
REGULARLY $275

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Kate Spade New York

Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a recent grad, the birthday bud or yourself from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. See our other top watch deals from Amazon here.

REGULARLY $195

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil

The smartwatch that gives style and audible notifications. Powered with Wear OS by Google, this Swimproof watch is a must-have this summer.

Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Labor Day Sales 2020 -- Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2020: Get Up to 50% Off Fashion, Home and More

Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings at the Amazon Sale

Up to 65% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes and More at the Amazon Sale

Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off with Fall Jewelry Sale

Joie De Viv Sale: Take 50% Off Fine Jewelry This Weekend Only

The Best Pearl Jewelry From Shopbop, Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and More

Amazon Labor Day Sale: The Best Jewelry Deals From Kate Spade and More

Jared Jewelers Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Jewelry Styles

Amazon Sale: $139 For This Kate Spade Smart Watch

 