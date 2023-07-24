As most parents can probably confirm — diaper bags are truly essential, especially when traveling with your a child. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a mom to a newborn or a father with a growing toddler, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most necessary pieces of baby gear that you can invest in this year. And while it's important for them to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's also important that they meet your style needs, as well.

Even better than a "stylish" diaper bag is one that doesn't resemble a diaper bag at all. Sound too good to be true? Well, evidently, there's a pretty big market out there for the "anti-diaper bag" — and for good reason.

Whether you're a working parent or a guardian on-the-go, a more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any environment or situation, without feeling like you're being restricted by a clunky, outdated bag. And with so many trendy diaper bag styles available to shop online — we're talking everything from a diaper bag backpack to a vegan leather shoulder bag — it can be overwhelming to know where to even look.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best diaper bags that are as practical as they are stylish for summer. Plus, be sure to check out the best celebrity-approved maternity outfit ideas, and shop everything you'll need (and want) to add to your baby registry — including everything from a stroller and car seat to a changing pad, baby carrier, stroller clips, bottles and more baby gear essentials.

The Best Diaper Bags of 2023

The Diaper Bag BÉIS The Diaper Bag Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more. $178 Shop Now

Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote Dagner Dover Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop. $215 Shop Now

HAPP Brand Levy Backpack HAPP Brand HAPP Brand Levy Backpack This top-rated Levy Backpack from HAPP Brand boasts the coolest boho aesthetic — all while having wide comfy straps and nine different compartments for storage. $179 Shop Now

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack The diaper backpack trend is alive and well with this Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack — complete with a large main compartment that's perfect for holding all of your baby bag essentials. $195 Shop Now

Caraa Large Baby Bag Caraa Caraa Large Baby Bag Practicality and style go hand-in-hand with this glossy Large Baby Bag from Caraa — which features stroller hooks and a luggage sleeve for added travel convenience. $328 Shop Now

