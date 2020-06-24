Shopping

The Best Dress Deals We've Found at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Dress deals have arrived! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is offering incredible savings on all types and styles of dresses right now. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and deals from loads of fashion brands that offer deals up to 80% off. Kate Spade New YorkRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Shop The Big Style Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Free People, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options await.

The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off on Monday, June 22, and we're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, watchesmen's clothing, shoes and jewelry. While we wait for those deals, check out just a few of the dresses available right now at huge savings.

Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke
Young Fabulous & Broke Women's Sweetie Slip Dress
Amazon
Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke

Throw on a denim jacket and espadrilles for the perfect warm-weather evening outfit.

Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress
Wilt
Wilt Women's Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress
Amazon
Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress
Wilt

Your favorite tie-dye T-shirt, but make it a summer dress.

REGULARLY $205

Baja Babe Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Women's Baja Babe Midi Dress
Amazon
Baja Babe Midi Dress
Free People

Structured up top, breezy at the bottom. This cotton dress has boning at the sides and a flowy skirt.

Lace Combo Dress
Endless Rose
endless rose Women's Lace Combo Dress
Amazon
Lace Combo Dress
Endless Rose

The lace detailing on this mini dress looks stunning in both white (for afternoon activities) and black (for evening hangs).

Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake
Keepsake Women's Wistful Midi Dress
Amazon
Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake

We love everything about this romantic midi dress, especially the twist detail on that sweetheart neckline.

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Amazon
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People

This floral dress will turn heads whether you pair it with heels or sneakers.

Camo Reverie Dress
Z Supply
Z SUPPLY Women's Camo Reverie Dress
Amazon
Camo Reverie Dress
Z Supply

We're digging the curved hem, camo print and comfy fit of this perfect summer dress.

REGULARLY $68

Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist
Rebecca Taylor
Rebecca Taylor Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist
Amazon
Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist
Rebecca Taylor

White sneakers would give this sweet dress a cool, casual vibe.

REGULARLY $395

Fit and Flare
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Women's Fit and Flare
Amazon
Fit and Flare
For Love & Lemons

This V-neck dress has feminine details like puff raglan sleeves and a decorative bow at the cuff.

REGULARLY $220.04

Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People
Paradise Printed Maxi
Amazon
Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People

This dress will have you feeling runway-ready.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

