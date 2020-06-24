The Best Dress Deals We've Found at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Dress deals have arrived! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is offering incredible savings on all types and styles of dresses right now. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and deals from loads of fashion brands that offer deals up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Shop The Big Style Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Free People, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options await.

The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off on Monday, June 22, and we're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry. While we wait for those deals, check out just a few of the dresses available right now at huge savings.

Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Amazon Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Throw on a denim jacket and espadrilles for the perfect warm-weather evening outfit. Starting $112.50 at Amazon

Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress Wilt Amazon Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress Wilt Your favorite tie-dye T-shirt, but make it a summer dress. REGULARLY $205 $153.75 at Amazon

Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Amazon Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Structured up top, breezy at the bottom. This cotton dress has boning at the sides and a flowy skirt. Starting at $88.20 at Amazon

Lace Combo Dress Endless Rose Amazon Lace Combo Dress Endless Rose The lace detailing on this mini dress looks stunning in both white (for afternoon activities) and black (for evening hangs). Starting at $75 at Amazon

Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake Amazon Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake We love everything about this romantic midi dress, especially the twist detail on that sweetheart neckline. $150 at Amazon

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress Free People Amazon She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress Free People This floral dress will turn heads whether you pair it with heels or sneakers. $32.34 at Amazon

Camo Reverie Dress Z Supply Amazon Camo Reverie Dress Z Supply We're digging the curved hem, camo print and comfy fit of this perfect summer dress. REGULARLY $68 $51 at Amazon

Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist Rebecca Taylor Amazon Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist Rebecca Taylor White sneakers would give this sweet dress a cool, casual vibe. REGULARLY $395 $80.88 and up at Amazon

Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons Amazon Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons This V-neck dress has feminine details like puff raglan sleeves and a decorative bow at the cuff. REGULARLY $220.04 Starting at $174.75 at Amazon

Paradise Printed Maxi Free People Amazon Paradise Printed Maxi Free People This dress will have you feeling runway-ready. $76.80 at Amazon

