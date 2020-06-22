The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

Dress deals have arrived! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is offering incredible savings on all kinds of dresses right now.

Shop top brands like Free People, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dresses to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options await.

The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off on June 22, and we're expecting to see even more major discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, shoes, watches and jewelry. While we wait for those deals, check out just a few of the dresses available right now at huge savings.

Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Amazon Sweetie Slip Dress Young Fabulous & Broke Throw on a denim jacket and espadrilles for the perfect warm-weather evening outfit. $150 at Amazon

Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress Wilt Amazon Tonal Tie Dye Easy Dress Wilt Your favorite tie-dye T-shirt, but make it a summer dress. REGULARLY $205 $153.75 at Amazon

Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Amazon Baja Babe Midi Dress Free People Structured up top, breezy at the bottom. This cotton dress has boning at the sides and a flowy skirt. Starting at $63.74

Lace Combo Dress Endless Rose Amazon Lace Combo Dress Endless Rose The lace detailing on this mini dress looks stunning in both white (for afternoon activities) and black (for evening hangs). Starting at $75 at Amazon

Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake Amazon Wistful Midi Dress Keepsake We love everything about this romantic midi dress, especially the twist detail on that sweetheart neckline. $150 at Amazon

Camo Reverie Dress Z Supply Amazon Camo Reverie Dress Z Supply We're digging the curved hem, camo print and comfy fit of this perfect summer dress. REGULARLY $68 $51 at Amazon

Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist Rebecca Taylor Amazon Long Sleeve Floral Print Short Dress with Adjustable Tie Waist Rebecca Taylor White sneakers would give this sweet dress a cool, casual vibe. REGULARLY $395 Starting at $61.17 at Amazon

Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons Amazon Fit and Flare For Love & Lemons This V-neck dress has feminine details like puff raglan sleeves and a decorative bow at the cuff. REGULARLY $223.56 $174.75 at Amazon

Josephine Dress Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Josephine Dress Rebecca Minkoff No list of dresses would be complete without an LBD, and this standout one from Rebecca Minkoff has a wrap silhouette and ruffled hemline. REGULARLY $88.80 $66.60 at Amazon

