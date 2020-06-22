The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale
Dress deals have arrived! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is offering incredible savings on all kinds of dresses right now.
Shop top brands like Free People, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print in the Amazon Dress Shop.
Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dresses to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options await.
The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off on June 22, and we're expecting to see even more major discounts roll out across fashion categories including clothing, shoes, watches and jewelry. While we wait for those deals, check out just a few of the dresses available right now at huge savings.
Throw on a denim jacket and espadrilles for the perfect warm-weather evening outfit.
Your favorite tie-dye T-shirt, but make it a summer dress.
Structured up top, breezy at the bottom. This cotton dress has boning at the sides and a flowy skirt.
The lace detailing on this mini dress looks stunning in both white (for afternoon activities) and black (for evening hangs).
We love everything about this romantic midi dress, especially the twist detail on that sweetheart neckline.
We're digging the curved hem, camo print and comfy fit of this perfect summer dress.
White sneakers would give this sweet dress a cool, casual vibe.
This V-neck dress has feminine details like puff raglan sleeves and a decorative bow at the cuff.
No list of dresses would be complete without an LBD, and this standout one from Rebecca Minkoff has a wrap silhouette and ruffled hemline.
