The Best Dry Shampoo -- Drybar, Oribe, Batiste and More

It's no surprise dry shampoo is a staple haircare product. Whether you're skipping washing to maintain the health of your hair, need a refresh after working out or are just too lazy (we've all been there) spritzing on dry shampoo saves you from having a bad hair day.

Dry shampoo is great to use in between washes. Most are made with a powder formula that absorbs excess oil, sweat and impurities from the scalp and hair for a cleaner, fresher feel and look. Tip: Make sure to work in the dry shampoo to the root and hair by massaging with your fingers to get rid of any residue.

To help you find the perfect dry shampoo, we've gathered eight of the best options in the market that work for all hair types, including curly hair, coily hair, straight hair and wavy hair. Depending on what you want in a dry shampoo -- a simple cleansing spray to one that boosts volume -- you're sure to find one for your hair.

Ahead, check out the best dry shampoo options from Batiste, Klorane, Drybar, Oribe and more.

Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo Batiste Amazon Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo Batiste Batiste dry shampoo is one of the most affordable, recognizable and best options out there. The no-fuss Batiste spray refreshes dirty hair in between washes and instantly absorbs grease. If you don't like a strong scent, we recommend the Clean & Light option. $6.48 at Amazon

Go Active Dry Shampoo Dove Target Go Active Dry Shampoo Dove Dove dry shampoo is another good dry shampoo option from the drugstore. The Go Active spray is great for those who want to freshen up post-workout. It's said to have 24 hours of sweat odor resistance with Dove's ActiveScent technology, while absorbing sweat and quickly giving a clean feel and look. $6.99 at Target

Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Klorane Sephora Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Klorane The Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is a fan favorite for its gentle formula -- soothing for the hair and scalp. Made with plant-based ingredients, this dry shampoo eliminates greasy hair for hair that's clean and odorless. $29 at Sephora

Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo Briogeo Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo Briogeo Ideal for oily hair with buildup, the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo cleanses and detoxifies the scalp and hair while nourishing the hair and supporting healthy growth. It also helps extend the life of a blowout, and Witch Hazel extract aids in normalizing oil production for long-term results. The powder spray is easy to use, too, as you dispense the product by squeezing the bottle for even distribution. $24 at Briogeo

Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo Drybar Nordstrom Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo Drybar Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo is a popular choice for its awesome absorbency. The microfine rice powders become translucent as it removes excess oil, in addition to giving volume and a matte finish. The dry shampoo spray smells lovely, too, with the original scent of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla. It's also great for dry hair as golden root extract boots moisture to prevent dryness and breakage. REGULARLY $23 $19.55 at Nordstrom

Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo Living Proof Nordstrom Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo Living Proof The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof features Triple-Action Cleaning Technology to soak up oil and sweat and odor neutralizers for clean hair. If there is a white powdery residue left, just wait 30 seconds and brush gently to remove or blow dry it off. $36 at Nordstrom

Dry Shampoo Dark Tones Moroccanoil Sephora Dry Shampoo Dark Tones Moroccanoil If you have dark hair and want a dry shampoo without the white powdery residue, try this Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones. This cleansing spray formulated with ultra-fine rice starch eliminates oil, buildup and odor without leaving a chalky cast. The spray also has argan oil in it to help hydrate and infuse the hair with vitamin E, essential fatty acids and antioxidants. $26 at Sephora

Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe Nordstrom Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe It's technically not a dry shampoo, but the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is a great alternative, especially for lifeless hair. This invisible dry spray gives amazing, long-lasting volume, lift and lived-in texture for an effortless styled look. It also absorbs oil at the root of the hair without powder. Plus, it smells incredibly luxurious thanks to Oribe's famous scent. $48 at Nordstrom

