The Best Dyson Deals During Amazon's October Prime Day: Save on Top-Rated Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Dyson Deals at Amazon
Dyson
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:29 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Amazon has huge deals on Dyson vacuums, air purifiers and fans for summer. Shop the best discounts — up to 30% off — going on now.

Nothing sparks joy quite like a clean home, and Amazon is here to help you get the job done. With October Prime Day here for the next 48 hours, the retailer is kicking off the October 10 and 11 sale days with tons of deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifying fans that will keep your living space looking spotless and help you breathe easier this fall. 

For Amazon's second Prime Day, you can score Amazon discounts up to 30% on Dyson's powerful cleaning gadgets. Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Amazon. 

Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so don't miss out on snapping up these Prime Day deals. Ahead, shop all the best Dyson deals available at Amazon now.

Best Prime Day Dyson Vacuum Deals

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $470

Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$528 $449

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.

$650 $440

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750 $566

Shop Now

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson continues to make upright vacuums that have the strongest suction of any other vacuum. Part of Amazon's early Prime Day sale, Dyson Ball Animal 2 upright vacuums seal in suction across all floors to pick up microscopic dust and allergens.

$600 $400

Shop Now

Best Prime Day Dyson Air Purifier and Fan Deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Air Purifier

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. 

$750 $680

Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan

This state-of-the-art air multiplier technology generates the circulation power to draw distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $410

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

