The Best Dyson Deals to Shop from Wayfair: Save Up to 30% On Vacuums and Air Purifying Fans

By ETonline Staff
Dyson Deals at Wayfair
Wayfair

There's no doubt about it, vacuum cleaners are an essential household appliance. If you’re in the market for a powerful cleaning gadget to keep your floors spotless, Wayfair's sale is secretly filled with best-in-class Dyson vacuums. 

Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save up to 30% on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Wayfair. 

Shop the Dyson Deals

Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so these deals won't last forever. Ahead, shop all the best Dyson deals at Wayfair before it's too late.

The Best Dyson Deals to Shop from Wayfair

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Wayfair
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.

$450$350
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter
Wayfair
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter

A cooling tower fan when you need it, the Dyson TP01 with Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air. 

$430$330
Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact PH3A
Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact PH3A
Wayfair
Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact PH3A

The latest generation 3-in-1 Dyson purifier humidify+cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you.

$800$600
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Wayfair
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$950$850
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750$650
Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Wayfair
Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson slim ball animal upright vacuum cleaner is engineered to remove dirt and microscopic dust on all floors, for tough tasks. The advanced self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adjusts between all floor types, sealing in suction for a powerful clean.

$350$245

