Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing a Dyson vacuum is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home cleaning game for good. We’ve saved you the time of searching for major savings on Dyson products and right now, three powerful cordless stick vacuums are on sale.

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. For spring cleaning this year, Walmart is offering $150 off the Dyson V8. If you want to deep clean anywhere with twice the suction power of any other cordless vacuum, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive is $100 off at Home Depot.

Ahead, shop all the best Dyson vacuum deals happening right now.

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum The V8 Fluffy is lightweight and versatile — it quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner, to clean your hard floors and car. The soft roller cleaner head is gentle on hard floors, but tough on dirt. $450 $300 Buy Now

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum The Home Depot Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it. $700 $600 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022

The Dyson Airwrap Is Available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond Now

Wayfair Way Day 2022: Everything We Know and The Best Early Deals

Wayfair Way Day 2022: The Best Early Deals on Mattresses and Bedding

The Best Roomba Deals to Shop This Week

Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor for 2022