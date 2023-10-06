Upgrade your kitchen and whip up delicious smoothies with these Vitamix blender deals available ahead of October Prime Day.
Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason and Amazon is helping you score one at a discount. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, Amazon is offering tons of early Prime Day deals on top-rated models to help you upgrade your worn-out blender this fall.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s Prime Day sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
Amazon has can't-miss early deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop ahead Amazon's second Prime Day event.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Save on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to ensure consistent results: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning.
Vitamix Immersion
Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.
Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs.
Vitamix 32 Oz. Wet Container
Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches.
Vitamix Stainless Steel Container
The best-selling Vitamix Stainless Steel Container is compatible with with all full-size blender models. It is perfect for crafting cocktails or soups for any fall occasion.
Vitamix 48 oz. Container
This container is compatible with C-Series blenders and G-Series Vitamix blenders. It also comes with a vented lid and Mini-Tamper designed to help process food without touching the blades.
