The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Vitamix Deals: Save Big on Highly-Rated Blenders and Containers

By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:04 AM PDT, October 6, 2023

Upgrade your kitchen and whip up delicious smoothies with these Vitamix blender deals available ahead of October Prime Day.

Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason and Amazon is helping you score one at a discount. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything you are craving. Vitamix blenders make the perfect addition to your kitchen and right now, Amazon is offering tons of early Prime Day deals on top-rated models to help you upgrade your worn-out blender this fall.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting, but Amazon’s Prime Day sale makes it easier with deals this good. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

Amazon has can't-miss early deals on the Holy Grail of blenders. Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best Vitamix deals to shop ahead Amazon's second Prime Day event.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.

$350 $280

Shop Now

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 

$500 $450

Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Save on this highly-rated Vitamix 5200 Blender that can handle the toughest ingredients with its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. 

$550 $458

Shop Now

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.

$630 $580

Shop Now

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

$550 $494

Shop Now

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

This variable-speed Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender features five program settings to ensure consistent results: Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts and Self-Cleaning.

$650 $600

Shop Now

Vitamix Immersion

Vitamix Immersion
Vitamix

Vitamix Immersion

Create ideal textures from whole-food ingredients like greens and frozen fruit, and enjoy the convenience of blending in your favorite container. The Immersion Blender makes it easy to operate with one hand while adding ingredients with the other.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.
Amazon

Vitamix Ascent Series Dry Grain Container, 48 Oz.

Vtiamix's Ascent Series Dry Container features self-detect technology that allows your Ascent Series blender to automatically adjust blending programs. 

$155 $142

Shop Now

Vitamix 32 Oz. Wet Container

Vitamix 32 Oz. Wet Container
Amazon

Vitamix 32 Oz. Wet Container

Vitamix's 32-ounce container is compatible with all full-size Classic C- or G-series Vitamix blenders. Plus, it is easy to clean and perfect for small batches. 

$166 $143

Shop Now

Vitamix Stainless Steel Container

Vitamix Stainless Steel Container
Amazon

Vitamix Stainless Steel Container

The best-selling Vitamix Stainless Steel Container is compatible with with all full-size blender models. It is perfect for crafting cocktails or soups for any fall occasion. 

$200 $160

Shop Now

Vitamix 48 oz. Container

Vitamix 48 oz. Container
Amazon

Vitamix 48 oz. Container

This container is compatible with C-Series blenders and G-Series Vitamix blenders. It also comes with a vented lid and Mini-Tamper designed to help process food without touching the blades.

$165 $155

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

