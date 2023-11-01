Get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Apple MacBooks.
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means it's not too early to beat the shopping rush and start checking items off your list. Whether you're in need of a laptop upgrade or on the hunt for a standout gift for the tech enthusiast in your life, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are bringing huge savings on Apple MacBooks.
Apple products rarely see major discounts, but we're currently seeing solid discounts on the latest and greatest MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon. Right now, you can save up to $249 on Apple's latest M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet.
Don't miss out on the array of outstanding early Black Friday Apple deals that are available now — including previous years' models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Ahead, score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.
Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on MacBooks
2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max
Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.
Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon.
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: