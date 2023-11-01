Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday MacBook Deals You Can Score on Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
MacBook
Apple
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 2:43 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

Get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Apple MacBooks.

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means it's not too early to beat the shopping rush and start checking items off your list. Whether you're in need of a laptop upgrade or on the hunt for a standout gift for the tech enthusiast in your life, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are bringing huge savings on Apple MacBooks.

Apple products rarely see major discounts, but we're currently seeing solid discounts on the latest and greatest MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon. Right now, you can save up to $249 on Apple's latest M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet.

Don't miss out on the array of outstanding early Black Friday Apple deals that are available now — including previous years' models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Ahead, score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less. 

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on MacBooks

2023 Apple MacBook Pro

2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$2,499 $2,299

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max

Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.

$3,099 $2,899

Shop Now

Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air

Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air
Amazon

Apple 2023 M2 MacBook Air

The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.

$1,299 $1,050

With Coupon

Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
Amazon

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip

The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. 

$2,499 $2,199

Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

Tech

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

Amazon's New Echo Show 5 Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Now

Sales & Deals

Amazon's New Echo Show 5 Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Now

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

Tech

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

The New Beats Studio Pro Headphones Are $150 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

The New Beats Studio Pro Headphones Are $150 Off Right Now

Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access Deals Are Live This Weekend

Sales & Deals

Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access Deals Are Live This Weekend

The Best Early Black Friday Samsung Deals at Amazon — Up to 40% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Samsung Deals at Amazon — Up to 40% Off

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

10 Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Now

Sales & Deals

10 Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Now

Tags: