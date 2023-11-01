Black Friday is just around the corner, which means it's not too early to beat the shopping rush and start checking items off your list. Whether you're in need of a laptop upgrade or on the hunt for a standout gift for the tech enthusiast in your life, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are bringing huge savings on Apple MacBooks.

Apple products rarely see major discounts, but we're currently seeing solid discounts on the latest and greatest MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon. Right now, you can save up to $249 on Apple's latest M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet.

Don't miss out on the array of outstanding early Black Friday Apple deals that are available now — including previous years' models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Ahead, score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on MacBooks

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $2,499 $2,299 Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. $2,499 $2,199 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

