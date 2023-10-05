With temperatures dropping and foilage undergoing its colorful transformation, it's now official: the fall cooking season has arrived. From soups and casseroles to pumpkin spice lattes and espressos, autumn ushers in comforting recipes and warm flavors. To help you upgrade your kitchen this fall and make home cooking a breeze, Amazon is offering tons of early Prime Day deals on appliances and cookware from top-rated kitchen brand, Ninja.

Whether you're looking for a new bakeware set to test out a homemade cookie recipe or a high-performance blender to whip up a super-creamy soup, the best Ninja deals include everything you need to upgrade your kitchen. Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day, you can score up to 48% off Ninja best-sellers from air fryers to bakeware sets, coffee machines and more.

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include standouts like Ninja's Foodi NeverStick Bakeware Set and Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Countertop Oven, which are currently deeply discounted. After all, there is nothing better than cozying up with a delicious home-cooked meal after a long day. Ahead, shop all of the best Ninja appliance deals at Amazon to experiment with new seasonal recipes and prep delicious meals all year long.

The Best Early October Prime Day Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $120 Shop Now

