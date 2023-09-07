Autumn is almost here, which means it's time to start building your fall fashion wardrobe including your shoes and boots. While milder temperatures mean we can start searching for cozy scented candles and other fall essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on through the end of the year—that perfect pair of fall boots.

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek knee-high riding boots, or reliable rain boots that help you weather the storms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly.

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots for elevating your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Madden Girl Grace Platform Bootie DSW Madden Girl Grace Platform Bootie Madden Girl takes booties to another level with these platform booties. Available in cognac and black, the retro booties will seamlessly go with your favorite fall outfit. $80 $55 Shop Now

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots Amazon N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots Channel your inner Ariana Grande with these faux suede over-the-knee boots. $60 $47 Shop Now

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots These riding boots features faux fur lining, an adjustable design and a textured outsole for grip. These boots are available in ten different colors. $67 $60 Shop Now

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot Amazon Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot Over 6,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors. $90 $40 With Coupon Shop Now

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot Amazon Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot Cushionaire's Hip Pull-On features memory foam that will keep your feet comfy all winter long. $100 Shop Now

Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot Nordstrom Dirty Laundry Go Girl Smooth Boot The ultra-chunky platform and sturdy block heel on these knee-high boots will give you legs for days. $100 $80 Shop Now

Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot Nordstrom Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot The sock boot trend is still going strong, and these off-white Steve Maddens are as cute as they are durable. $100 Shop Now

Cole Haan Waterproof Camea Chelsea Zappos Cole Haan Waterproof Camea Chelsea An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch. $140 Shop Now

Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots Lulu's Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots Throw these croc leather booties on with a pair of straight-legged jeans or a midi dress for a ridiculously easy outfit. $56 Buy Now

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie Nordstrom Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie Sleek and simple, these brown booties subtly add height to any outfit with a small platform and flared block heel. $90 Shop Now

