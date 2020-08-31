Shopping

The Best Fanny Pack That Is Designer and Trendy

By Meredith Parmar
The fanny pack trend shows no sign of slowing -- which is good, since fanny packs are hands-free, convenient and impossible to leave in an Uber (you know, since they’re attached to you). 

Having an actual bag slung over your shoulder almost feels kind of retro, but the latest fanny packs look dang good and come in all different shapes and sizes -- meaning there's a perfect one for your hike, fitness class, day trip to the city or even your schmancy party. 

Below, we found the best fanny packs online you can order now and have on your waist in no time, whether you’re headed out on a run or to a Lizzo concert. 

Discover the best designer fanny packs, ahead.

On the Beat Belt Bag
Lululemon
Lululemon On the Beat Belt Bag
Lululemon
On the Beat Belt Bag
Lululemon

A comfortable, casual option that you can throw on before heading to the gym or a morning full of errands. Wear it over the shoulder, around your waist or as a cross-body bag. 

Aria Belt Bag
Senreve
Senreve Aria Belt Bag
Senreve
Aria Belt Bag
Senreve

The Aria Belt Bag is Italian leather and truly is an upgraded version of the classic fanny pack.

Attica Gym Fanny Pack
Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang Attica Gym Fanny Pack
Farfetch
Attica Gym Fanny Pack
Alexander Wang

This extra large Alexander Wang Attica Gym Fanny Pack is the perfect uber chic gym bag.

Kate Leather Belt Bag
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Kate Leather Belt Bag
Nordstrom
Kate Leather Belt Bag
Saint Laurent

Add a pop of style to any outfit with this croc black leather belt bag by Yves Saint Laurent. We especially love the no-fuss magnetic snap flap closure. 

Nylon Belt Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Nylon Belt Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Belt Bag allows you to go the hands-free way while at the same time looking super stylish. Get $50 on this belt bag, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $95

Fourteen Belt Bag
Herschel
Herschel Fanny Pack
Amazon
Fourteen Belt Bag
Herschel

This affordable, whimsical fanny comes in tons of colors and patterns and is ideal for day treks through the city or in the woods on a quick weekend getaway. 

Skano Studded Belt Bag
Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant Skano Studded Belt Bag
Farfetch
Skano Studded Belt Bag
Isabel Marant

This fashion-forward Isabel Mararant black leather studded belt bag is an oversized, hands-free statement bag that can be worn around your waist or shoulder. It’s the perfect statement accessory to elevate a casual look. 

Faux Fur Belt Bag
T-Shirt & Jeans
T-Shirt & Jeans Faux Fur Belt Bag
Amazon
Faux Fur Belt Bag
T-Shirt & Jeans

Cute and cozy, this faux fur fanny is the perfect winter accessory. Stash your essentials before heading out into the chill.

