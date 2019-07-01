The long weekend is right around the corner, and that means 4th of July sales!

If you’re looking to fill up your summer wardrobe and beauty stash, this is the ideal time to shop, thanks to the myriad of discounts brands are offering for the summer holiday.

Looking for a new swimsuit to wear on your upcoming vacation? Target is slashing 20% off on bikinis and one-pieces. Want to finally get your hands on Kylie Jenner’s makeup products? Ulta is giving deals on the covetable goods.

Shop the best July 4th sales ahead.

20% off on women's swimwear through July 4. Use the code: SWIM.

Target

Up to 50% off on select items and free shipping with purchases of $35 or more through July 5.

Ulta

Select items are under $20 through July 7.

Baublebar

Up to 75% off on select items, including select denim for $29.99, through July 17.

Lucky Brand

Additional 40% off on sale items through July 6.

ModCloth

15% off orders on orders of $35 and more through July 5. Applies to everything from Birchbox: all full-size products, limited-edition boxes and kits and subscriptions (grooming + beauty). Use the code: AMERICA15.

Birchbox

Extra 30% off sale items from July 3 to 7.

Fossil

20% off your purchase on orders of $100 or more from July 3 to 7.

Algenist

Extra 15% off on summer sale items from July 4 to 7.

COS

20% off on orders of $50 or more and receive a free My UV Patch. Use the code HAPPYJULY from July 1 to 2, and use JULY19 from July 3 to 4.

La Roche-Posay

20% off site-wide from July 4 to 9. Use the code: FIREWORK.

Em Cosmetics

Up to 50% off select items and kits and receive a free travel kit with any purchase of $125 or more. Use the code: FIREWORKS.

Perricone MD

20% off site-wide and free shipping site from July 4 to 8. Use the code: SPARKS20. Excludes full-priced Original Collection, Dr. Scholl’s Kids and Dr. Scholl’s Work shoes.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Extra 25% off markdowns site-wide through July 4.

Volcom

Extra 20% off on sale items through July 4. Use the code: JULY20.

Marc Fisher

