The Best Fashion & Beauty July 4th Sales -- Target, Ulta, ModCloth & More!
The long weekend is right around the corner, and that means 4th of July sales!
If you’re looking to fill up your summer wardrobe and beauty stash, this is the ideal time to shop, thanks to the myriad of discounts brands are offering for the summer holiday.
Looking for a new swimsuit to wear on your upcoming vacation? Target is slashing 20% off on bikinis and one-pieces. Want to finally get your hands on Kylie Jenner’s makeup products? Ulta is giving deals on the covetable goods.
Shop the best July 4th sales ahead.
Plus, check back as we update you on the next big summer sale: Amazon Prime Day!
Target
20% off on women's swimwear through July 4. Use the code: SWIM.
Kona Sol Tie Front Bikini Top,
$23 $19; High Waist Bikini Bottom, $18 $15
Ulta
Up to 50% off on select items and free shipping with purchases of $35 or more through July 5.
Kylie Cosmetics Momager Kit,
$49 $25
Baublebar
Select items are under $20 through July 7.
Viviane Heart Drop Earring,
$36 $12
Lucky Brand
Up to 75% off on select items, including select denim for $29.99, through July 17.
Bella Skinny,
$129 $50
ModCloth
Additional 40% off on sale items through July 6.
Defining Divine Sleeveless Dress,
$129 $39
Birchbox
15% off orders on orders of $35 and more through July 5. Applies to everything from Birchbox: all full-size products, limited-edition boxes and kits and subscriptions (grooming + beauty). Use the code: AMERICA15.
Limited-Edition Forever Summer,
$62 $53
Fossil
Extra 30% off sale items from July 3 to 7.
Carlie Rose Gold-Tone Watch,
$105 $67
Algenist
20% off your purchase on orders of $100 or more from July 3 to 7.
Genius Liquid Collagen,
$115 $92
COS
Extra 15% off on summer sale items from July 4 to 7.
Voluminous Strap Dress
$125 $54
La Roche-Posay
20% off on orders of $50 or more and receive a free My UV Patch. Use the code HAPPYJULY from July 1 to 2, and use JULY19 from July 3 to 4.
Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, $36
EM Cosmetics
20% off site-wide from July 4 to 9. Use the code: FIREWORK.
Infinite Lip Clouds in Magic Hour, $20
Perricone MD
Up to 50% off select items and kits and receive a free travel kit with any purchase of $125 or more. Use the code: FIREWORKS.
Power of Neuropeptides Face and Neck Duo,
$600 $180
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
20% off site-wide and free shipping site from July 4 to 8. Use the code: SPARKS20. Excludes full-priced Original Collection, Dr. Scholl’s Kids and Dr. Scholl’s Work shoes.
No Bad Vibes Sneakers,
$70 $40
Volcom
Extra 25% off markdowns site-wide through July 4.
Winding Roads Cami,
$40 $24
Marc Fisher Footwear
Extra 20% off on sale items through July 4. Use the code: JULY20.
Kayli Slide,
$120 $68
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Fashion Deals: Shop the Best Shoes, Clothing and More!
7 Online Personal Shopping and Clothing Subscription Boxes That'll Help You Out of a Style Rut