The Best Fashion & Beauty July 4th Sales -- Target, Ulta, ModCloth & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Target fourth of july bikini sales
Target

The long weekend is right around the corner, and that means 4th of July sales! 

If you’re looking to fill up your summer wardrobe and beauty stash, this is the ideal time to shop, thanks to the myriad of discounts brands are offering for the summer holiday.

Looking for a new swimsuit to wear on your upcoming vacation? Target is slashing 20% off on bikinis and one-pieces. Want to finally get your hands on Kylie Jenner’s makeup products? Ulta is giving deals on the covetable goods.

Shop the best July 4th sales ahead.

Plus, check back as we update you on the next big summer sale: Amazon Prime Day!

Target 

20% off on women's swimwear through July 4. Use the code: SWIM. 

Target Kona Sol red bikini
Target

Kona Sol Tie Front Bikini Top, $23 $19; High Waist Bikini Bottom, $18 $15

Ulta 

Up to 50% off on select items and free shipping with purchases of $35 or more through July 5. 

Kylie Cosmetics Momager kit
Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics Momager Kit, $49 $25

Baublebar

Select items are under $20 through July 7. 

Baublebar heart drop earrings
Baublebar

Viviane Heart Drop Earring, $36 $12

Lucky Brand

Up to 75% off on select items, including select denim for $29.99, through July 17. 

Lucky Brand bella skinny jeans
Lucky Brand

Bella Skinny, $129 $50

ModCloth

Additional 40% off on sale items through July 6. 

Modcloth white eyelet dress
ModCloth

Defining Divine Sleeveless Dress, $129 $39 

Birchbox 

15% off orders on orders of $35 and more through July 5. Applies to everything from Birchbox: all full-size products, limited-edition boxes and kits and subscriptions (grooming + beauty). Use the code: AMERICA15.

Birchbox forever summer box
Birchbox

Limited-Edition Forever Summer, $62 $53

Fossil

Extra 30% off sale items from July 3 to 7. 

Fossil carlie rose gold watch
Fossil

Carlie Rose Gold-Tone Watch, $105 $67

Algenist 

20% off your purchase on orders of $100 or more from July 3 to 7. 

Algenist genius liquid collagen
Algenist

Genius Liquid Collagen, $115 $92

COS

Extra 15% off on summer sale items from July 4 to 7. 

COS light blue voluminous strap dress
COS

Voluminous Strap Dress $125 $54

La Roche-Posay 

20% off on orders of $50 or more and receive a free My UV Patch. Use the code HAPPYJULY from July 1 to 2, and use JULY19 from July 3 to 4. 

La Roche Posay anthelios melt-in sunscreen milk
La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, $36

EM Cosmetics 

20% off site-wide from July 4 to 9. Use the code: FIREWORK. 

Em Cosmetics infinite lip clouds in magic hour
Em Cosmetics

Infinite Lip Clouds in Magic Hour, $20

Perricone MD 

Up to 50% off select items and kits and receive a free travel kit with any purchase of $125 or more. Use the code: FIREWORKS. 

Perricone MD power of neuropeptides face and neck duo
Perricone MD

Power of Neuropeptides Face and Neck Duo, $600 $180

Dr. Scholl's Shoes 

20% off site-wide and free shipping site from July 4 to 8. Use the code: SPARKS20. Excludes full-priced Original Collection, Dr. Scholl’s Kids and Dr. Scholl’s Work shoes.

Dr Scholls white sneakers
Dr. Scholl's Shoes

No Bad Vibes Sneakers, $70 $40

Volcom

Extra 25% off markdowns site-wide through July 4. 

Volcom off the shoulder cami
Volcom

Winding Roads Cami, $40 $24

Marc Fisher Footwear

Extra 20% off on sale items through July 4. Use the code: JULY20. 

Marc Fisher kayli slide
Marc Fisher

Kayli Slide, $120 $68

