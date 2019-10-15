We’ll admit that when we think of Amazon, vacuum bags and light bulbs tend to come to mind before stylish clothing and accessories. But fashion people in-the-know will tell you that Amazon is one of the best sites to find covetable pieces by some of the most of-the-moment designers, from Rachel Zoe to Zac Posen.

Whether you’re looking to buy for a fashion-forward friend, or maybe just do a little, ahem, window shopping for yourself this holiday season (no judgment here), we’ve uncovered some of the best pieces to gift, available on Amazon.

And while you’re at it, go ahead and stock up on vacuum bags too.

Silver Sandal

Did someone say holiday cocktail party? These Loeffler Randall stunners are beloved by street-style stars and cool kids everywhere because they’re instant outfit-makers, whether styled with a little black dress or vintage Levi’s and a white T-shirt.

Crossbody Bag

Toting this iridescent crossbody bag by ZAC Zac Posen is like carrying a rainbow with you everywhere you go -- and who wouldn’t want that? Its mini size makes it perfect for special occasions (hello, winter wedding season) and nights out with the crew, too.

Luxe Moto Jacket

This plush Rebecca Taylor moto jacket looks just as chic with a pair of jeans as it does over a body-hugging sheath dress. Also, let’s just go ahead and collectively agree everyone needs a little more velvet in their lives.

Bright Jumpsuit

Relaxed but chic, this bold jumpsuit -- channeling serious Michelle Pfeiffer vibes -- by Rachel Zoe is a lewk. It perfectly pairs with a leather jacket and sky-high pumps.

Party Dress

This ruffled Parker dress is the kind of piece that will make a gal want to throw a party just to have an excuse to wear it this weekend. And its festive hue will get your chic friend through the holiday soiree circuit in style -- and then through spring wedding season, too.

Sleek Watch

It’s not just a pretty face. This Kate Spade Smartwatch can monitor heart rate, display texts and track steps -- and it’s also compatible with Android and iPhones. Yes, it’s pretty genius, but it’s also a gorgeous accessory to any outfit.

Fancy Earrings

Name us one stylish woman without Tory Burch in her closet...we’ll wait. These pearl drop earrings by the beloved designer are a chic way to elevate any outfit, from a T-shirt and jeans to a simple cotton dress.

Slip-on Sneakers

The simple design of these Vince slip-ons makes them a classic pick, and the perforated leather gives them a bit of an edge. The pair can be worn with everything -- a cotton dress, black skinnies, even a pair of menswear-inspired trousers.

Classic Sunglasses

Everyone from Madonna to Kate Moss has been spotted wearing this insanely classic pair of Ray-Bans, which were first produced in the 1950s. They’re classic for a reason: the simple shape is ultra-flattering, meaning you can gift them to practically anyone on your list.

High-Waisted Denim

These aren’t just any high-waisted Levi’s. As the name suggests, the Ribcage jeans are so high-waisted that they’re rib-hugging, and fashionable women everywhere have been flocking to buy them for their slimming effect.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

