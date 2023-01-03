Shopping

The Best Finds from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale: Save On Handbags, Boots, and More Winter Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale 2023
Tory Burch

ICYMI: The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is here, so it's your chance to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. Now through Sunday, January 8, Tory Burch's already-reduced purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish wardrobe additions are an extra 25% off.

When it comes to delivering quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

Shop Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

If you want to upgrade your style for winter and score a great deal, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic pieces from Tory Burch — before they sell out. Whether you've been pining after a new handbag or are simply looking to give your closet a refresh in 2023, there's bound to be a statement-making accessory that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your style.

Before the sale sells out, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, shoes, and more at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale — all under $300.

McGraw Embossed Wedge
McGraw Embossed Wedge
Toru Burch
McGraw Embossed Wedge

'90s-inspired shoulder bags have been everywhere this season, and we adore this deep bordeaux hue for winter.

$398$180
Merino Jacquard-Front Cardigan
Merino Jacquard-Front Cardigan
Tory Burch
Merino Jacquard-Front Cardigan

Bundle up in style with this 100% merino wool jacquard cardigan, available in four colors including this soft brown.

$348$187
Miller Cloud Sandal
Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud Sandal

The Tory sandals you know and love now come in a cloud style, made with an ultra-supportive foam footbed wrapped in soft leather.

$198$105
Limited-Edition Wallet
Limited-Edition Wallet
Tory Burch
Limited-Edition Wallet

If your wallet is due for an upgrade, this arctic blue option has plenty of coin, bill and card pockets for organizing your essentials.

$198$105
Miller Lug Hiker Boot
Miller Lug Hiker Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Lug Hiker Boot

Keep your feet warm and dry without sacrificing style when you wear these lug-sole hiking boots.

$488$225
Eleanor Watch, Gold-Tone Stainless Steel
Eleanor Watch, Gold-Tone Stainless Steel
Tory Burch
Eleanor Watch, Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

"I highly recommend this watch to anyone who wants to update their watch collection with something beautiful and classy at the same time," wrote one happy reviewer about this gorgeous gold timepiece. 

$325$172
Mini McGraw Bucket Bag
Mini McGraw Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Mini McGraw Bucket Bag

A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials.

$448$232
Good Luck Trainer
Good Luck Trainer
Tory Burch
Good Luck Trainer

Chunky sneakers are having a major moment right now, and we love the vintage look of these leather trainers.

$298$135
Velvet Devoré Top
Velvet Devoré Top
Tory Burch
Velvet Devoré Top

Heat up your winter wardrobe with this slightly sheer silk-blend velvet turtleneck.

$498$225
Canvas Basketweave Tote
Canvas Basketweave Tote
Tory Burch
Canvas Basketweave Tote

Tory Burch's signature basketweave pattern adorns this carry-all tote bag, large enough for a 13-inch laptop.

$398$299

