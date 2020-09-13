The Best Fitness Tracker -- Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin Vivosmart and More
Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness tracker watch is a great way to stay motivated to move and monitor progress.
Fitness smartwatches can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. To help you choose the right one, we have gathered six styles that range in features and price that'll fit your needs.
Browse through a variety of choices such as the classic Fitbit, the fan favorite Apple Watch and the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best fitness tracker.
Pre-order the newest Fitbit style (set to release on Sept. 25). The Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3.
If you're looking for a smartwatch that does it all, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch. The 5 is the latest version and has an always-on retina display. The ECG is perfect for and the Activity rings help you track your and progress. It's also water-resistant, has connected GPS and shows advanced metrics. In addition, stream your favorite tunes and podcasts via Apple Music, call and text via cellular capabilities, use Apple Pay, ask Siri, buy apps directly from the built-in Store and choose from more than 100 watch faces.
The 4 has all the essential such as an , (light, deep and REM stages), , all-day stress and body energy monitoring. This uses the data and reading -- the maximum amount of oxygen utilized during exercise -- to estimate your . You can also set up vibration notification alerts for your phone and keep it on while swimming or showering.
The is an affordable option that's priced under $40. The is a good choice if you want something simple and streamlined. It can monitor your , body pressure and sleep and automatically detect walking and running. The b lasts up to 14 days. It has 11 exercise modes and displays smartphone message notifications.
The Coros Apex is a great . This durable, waterproof with GPS will keep up with any athlete in any weather. In addition to , smart device notification and , this watch has over 200 preloaded exercises, Advanced Training Analysis and Recovery Advisor. It also has a Back-to-Start feature that lets you trace back your steps. The Coros software introduces new activity modes and features throughout the year.
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker. Monitor multiple fitness activities, measure distance and steps, and track time, activity and sleep. The fitness tracker can be synced to select Apple and Android devices. It's water-resistant as well.
