The Best Fitness Tracker of 2020 -- Apple Watches, Fitbits, Galaxy Fit and More
Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness tracker watch is a great way to stay motivated to move and monitor progress.
Fitness trackers and smartwatches can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. To help you choose the right one, we have gathered nine styles that range in features and price that'll fit your needs.
Browse through a variety of choices such as Fitbits, the fan favorite Apple Watch and the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best fitness tracker.
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.
With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker. Monitor multiple fitness activities, measure distance and steps, and track time, activity and sleep. The fitness tracker can be synced to select Apple and Android devices. It's water-resistant as well.
This WYZE Band Activity Tracker has Amazon Alexa built-in which allows you to do everything from controlling your smart devices to checking the weather. This WYZE Band Activity Tracker is a steal, so get it while supplies last.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists.
The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability.
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging.
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
Pre-order the newest Fitbit style (set to release on Sept. 25). The Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3.
This Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is affordable and functional allowing you to monitor your steps, control your music, call and receive messages, all while enjoy up to 10 days of battery life.
This uses the data and reading -- the maximum amount of oxygen utilized during exercise -- to estimate your . You can also set up vibration notification alerts for your phone and keep it on while swimming or showering.
This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google, and is Android/Apple iOS compatible.
This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate, and track daily activity -- right from your wrist.
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
The is an affordable option that's priced under $40. The is a good choice if you want something simple and streamlined. It can monitor your , body pressure and sleep and automatically detect walking and running. The b lasts up to 14 days. It has 11 exercise modes and displays smartphone message notifications.
This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life!
If you're looking for a smartwatch that does it all, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch. The 5 is the latest version and has an always-on retina display. It's also water-resistant, has connected GPS and shows advanced metrics. In addition, stream your favorite tunes and podcasts via Apple Music, call and text via cellular capabilities, use Apple Pay, ask Siri, buy apps directly from the built-in Store and choose from more than 100 watch faces.
The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is one of the top fitness trackers for runners. This smartwatch also sync up with you music streaming service like Spotify. This Garmin smartwatch evaluates your current training status to let you know if you are if you’re undertraining or overdoing it.
The Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch is the most affordable smartwatch on the market. It features boast all-day heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, Additionally, it monitors sleep, a built-In GPS and bluetooth.
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking.
The Coros Apex is a great . This durable, waterproof with GPS will keep up with any athlete in any weather. In addition to , smart device notification and , this watch has over 200 preloaded exercises, Advanced Training Analysis and Recovery Advisor. It also has a Back-to-Start feature that lets you trace back your steps. The Coros software introduces new activity modes and features throughout the year.
