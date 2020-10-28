Shopping

The Best Fitness Tracker of 2020 -- Apple Watches, Fitbits, Galaxy Fit and More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best fitness trackers
PeopleImages/Getty Images

Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness tracker watch is a great way to stay motivated to move and monitor progress.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. To help you choose the right one, we have gathered nine styles that range in features and price that'll fit your needs.

Browse through a variety of choices such as Fitbits, the fan favorite Apple Watch and the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best fitness tracker.

Apple Watch Series 3
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple

This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $199

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Amazon
Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
Fitbit

With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.

REGULARLY $159.95

Galaxy Fit
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Fit
Best Buy
Galaxy Fit
Samsung

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker. Monitor multiple fitness activities, measure distance and steps, and track time, activity and sleep. The fitness tracker can be synced to select Apple and Android devices. It's water-resistant as well.

REGULARLY $99.99

Wyze Band Activity Tracker
WYZE
Wyze Band Activity Tracker
Amazon
Wyze Band Activity Tracker
WYZE

This WYZE Band Activity Tracker has Amazon Alexa built-in which allows you to do everything from controlling your smart devices to checking the weather. This WYZE Band Activity Tracker is a steal, so get it while supplies last.

Vivoactive 4S
Garmin
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Amazon
Vivoactive 4S
Garmin

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. 

REGULARLY $349.99

Charge 4
Fitbit
Fitbit Charge 4
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
Charge 4
Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. 

REGULARLY $150

Ionic Watch
Fitbit
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Amazon
Ionic Watch
Fitbit

With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging.

REGULARLY $249.95

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.

REGULARLY $295

Inspire 2
Fitbit
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker.jpg
Amazon
Inspire 2
Fitbit

Pre-order the newest Fitbit style (set to release on Sept. 25). The Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3.

Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker
Letsfit
Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker
Letsfit

This Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is affordable and functional allowing you to monitor your steps, control your music, call and receive messages, all while enjoy up to 10 days of battery life.

REGULARLY $35.99

Vivosmart 4
Garmin
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Garmin
Vivosmart 4
Garmin

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 has all the essential fitness features such as an activity tracker, sleep tracking (light, deep and REM stages), heart rate monitor, all-day stress tracking and body energy monitoring. This fitness watch uses the heart rate data and VO2 max reading -- the maximum amount of oxygen utilized during exercise -- to estimate your fitness level. You can also set up vibration notification alerts for your phone and keep it on while swimming or showering.

Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch
Movado
Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch
Movado

This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google, and is Android/Apple iOS compatible. 

REGULARLY $495

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)
Apple
Apple Watch Series 6
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)
Apple

This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate, and track daily activity -- right from your wrist. 

REGULARLY $399.99

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin

Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. 

REGULARLY $330

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.

REGULARLY $249.99

Mi Band 5
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi Band 5
Walmart
Mi Band 5
Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Band is an affordable fitness tracker option that's priced under $40. The Mi Band is a good choice if you want something simple and streamlined. It can monitor your heart rate, body pressure and sleep and automatically detect walking and running. The battery life lasts up to 14 days. It has 11 exercise modes and displays smartphone message notifications.

REGULARLY $75.98

Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Withings
Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Withings

This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life!

REGULARLY $199.95

Apple Watch Series 5
Apple
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple

If you're looking for a smartwatch that does it all, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest version and has an always-on retina display. The ECG app is perfect for heart rate monitoring and the Activity rings help you track your physical activity and fitness progress. It's also water-resistant, has connected GPS and shows advanced workout metrics. In addition, stream your favorite tunes and podcasts via Apple Music, call and text via cellular capabilities, use Apple Pay, ask Siri, buy apps directly from the built-in App Store and choose from more than 100 watch faces.

REGULARLY $399.99

Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch
Amazon
Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is one of the top fitness trackers for runners. This smartwatch also sync up with you music streaming service like Spotify.  This Garmin smartwatch evaluates your current training status to let you know if you are if you’re undertraining or overdoing it.

REGULARLY $349.99

Bip Fitness Smartwatch
Amazafit
Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch
Amazon
Bip Fitness Smartwatch
Amazafit

The Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch is the most affordable smartwatch on the market. It features boast all-day heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, Additionally, it monitors sleep, a built-In GPS and bluetooth.

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York

Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 

REGULARLY $278

Apex Multisport GPS Watch
Coros
COROS APEX Multisport GPS Watch
REI
Apex Multisport GPS Watch
Coros

The Coros Apex is a great running watch. This durable, waterproof tracker with GPS will keep up with any athlete in any weather. In addition to heart rate monitor, smart device notification and sleep tracking, this watch has over 200 preloaded exercises, Advanced Training Analysis and Recovery Advisor. It also has a Back-to-Start feature that lets you trace back your steps. The Coros software introduces new activity modes and features throughout the year.

 

RELATED CONTENT:

164 Best Holiday Gifts at Amazon

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike, Merrell and More

Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

Adidas Is Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Adidas Sale: Get 20% Off Any Purchase Under $100, 25% Off $100+ or 30% Off $200+

The Best Gifts From Amazon Prime Day 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Leggings On Sale at Amazon

The Best Home Gym Equipment

16 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

REI Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear and More

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Backpacks, Apparel and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Reebok Sale: Up to 50% Off + 50% Off Reebok Outlet Sitewide

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Sale Styles