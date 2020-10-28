Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness tracker watch is a great way to stay motivated to move and monitor progress.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. To help you choose the right one, we have gathered nine styles that range in features and price that'll fit your needs.

Browse through a variety of choices such as Fitbits, the fan favorite Apple Watch and the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best fitness tracker.

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $169 at Amazon

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Amazon Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.95 $127.13 at Amazon

Galaxy Fit Samsung Best Buy Galaxy Fit Samsung Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker. Monitor multiple fitness activities, measure distance and steps, and track time, activity and sleep. The fitness tracker can be synced to select Apple and Android devices. It's water-resistant as well. REGULARLY $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Wyze Band Activity Tracker WYZE Amazon Wyze Band Activity Tracker WYZE This WYZE Band Activity Tracker has Amazon Alexa built-in which allows you to do everything from controlling your smart devices to checking the weather. This WYZE Band Activity Tracker is a steal, so get it while supplies last. $29.98 at Amazon

Vivoactive 4S Garmin Amazon Vivoactive 4S Garmin The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. REGULARLY $349.99 $278.02 at Amazon

Charge 4 Fitbit Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Charge 4 Fitbit The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. REGULARLY $150 $144.58 at Amazon

Ionic Watch Fitbit Amazon Ionic Watch Fitbit With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging. REGULARLY $249.95 $179.00 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. REGULARLY $295 $283.07 at Amazon

Inspire 2 Fitbit Amazon Inspire 2 Fitbit Pre-order the newest Fitbit style (set to release on Sept. 25). The Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $99.95 at Amazon

Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker Letsfit Amazon Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker Letsfit This Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is affordable and functional allowing you to monitor your steps, control your music, call and receive messages, all while enjoy up to 10 days of battery life. REGULARLY $35.99 $28.79 at Amazon

Vivosmart 4 Garmin Garmin Vivosmart 4 Garmin The Garmin Vivosmart 4 has all the essential fitness features such as an activity tracker, sleep tracking (light, deep and REM stages), heart rate monitor, all-day stress tracking and body energy monitoring. This fitness watch uses the heart rate data and VO2 max reading -- the maximum amount of oxygen utilized during exercise -- to estimate your fitness level. You can also set up vibration notification alerts for your phone and keep it on while swimming or showering. $129.99 at Garmin

Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch Movado This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google, and is Android/Apple iOS compatible. REGULARLY $495 $389.43 on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate, and track daily activity -- right from your wrist. REGULARLY $399.99 $384.99 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts. REGULARLY $330 $164.84 at Amazon

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. REGULARLY $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Mi Band 5 Xiaomi Walmart Mi Band 5 Xiaomi The Xiaomi Mi Band is an affordable fitness tracker option that's priced under $40. The Mi Band is a good choice if you want something simple and streamlined. It can monitor your heart rate, body pressure and sleep and automatically detect walking and running. The battery life lasts up to 14 days. It has 11 exercise modes and displays smartphone message notifications. REGULARLY $75.98 $38.99 at Walmart

Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings Amazon Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life! REGULARLY $199.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 5 Apple If you're looking for a smartwatch that does it all, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest version and has an always-on retina display. The ECG app is perfect for heart rate monitoring and the Activity rings help you track your physical activity and fitness progress. It's also water-resistant, has connected GPS and shows advanced workout metrics. In addition, stream your favorite tunes and podcasts via Apple Music, call and text via cellular capabilities, use Apple Pay, ask Siri, buy apps directly from the built-in App Store and choose from more than 100 watch faces. REGULARLY $399.99 $354.99 at Amazon

Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is one of the top fitness trackers for runners. This smartwatch also sync up with you music streaming service like Spotify. This Garmin smartwatch evaluates your current training status to let you know if you are if you’re undertraining or overdoing it. REGULARLY $349.99 $304.99 at Amazon

Bip Fitness Smartwatch Amazafit Amazon Bip Fitness Smartwatch Amazafit The Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch is the most affordable smartwatch on the market. It features boast all-day heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, Additionally, it monitors sleep, a built-In GPS and bluetooth. $69.99 at Amazon

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. REGULARLY $278 $129 at Amazon

Apex Multisport GPS Watch Coros REI Apex Multisport GPS Watch Coros The Coros Apex is a great running watch. This durable, waterproof tracker with GPS will keep up with any athlete in any weather. In addition to heart rate monitor, smart device notification and sleep tracking, this watch has over 200 preloaded exercises, Advanced Training Analysis and Recovery Advisor. It also has a Back-to-Start feature that lets you trace back your steps. The Coros software introduces new activity modes and features throughout the year. $350 at REI

Sign up for more shopping ideas! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

164 Best Holiday Gifts at Amazon

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike, Merrell and More

Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

Adidas Is Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Adidas Sale: Get 20% Off Any Purchase Under $100, 25% Off $100+ or 30% Off $200+

The Best Gifts From Amazon Prime Day 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Leggings On Sale at Amazon

The Best Home Gym Equipment

16 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

REI Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear and More

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Backpacks, Apparel and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Reebok Sale: Up to 50% Off + 50% Off Reebok Outlet Sitewide

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Sale Styles