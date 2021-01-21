Shopping

The Best Fitness Tracker of 2021 -- Apple Watches, Fitbits, Galaxy Fit and More

By Amy Sheridan
best fitness trackers
PeopleImages/Getty Images

2021 is here and there's no better time to create a New Year's resolution or simply renew your fitness goals for the  new year. Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness tracker watch is a great way to stay motivated to move and monitor progress.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. To help you choose the right one, we have gathered nine styles that range in features and price that'll fit your needs.

Browse through a variety of choices such as Fitbits, the fan favorite Apple Watch and the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best fitness tracker for 2021.

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6
This New Apple Watch Series 6 gives you deeper insights to your health and fitness -- Monitoring your oxygen, ECG, and your steps at once! The enhanced Apple watch has an Always-On Retina display larger than the last watch.  
$339 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. 
$273.71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349.99)
Samsung Galaxy Fit
Samsung Galaxy Fit
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Fit
Monitor multiple fitness activities, measure distance and steps, and track time, activity and sleep. The fitness tracker can be synced to select Apple and Android devices. It's water-resistant as well.
$99.99 AT BEST BUY
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
A Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and even Swim Tracking. This Fitbit Smartwatch is the ultimate tracker to keep you right on track with your 2021 fitness and wellness goals.
$177 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $179.95)
Wyze Band Activity Tracker
Wyze Band Activity Tracker
Amazon
Wyze Band Activity Tracker
This WYZE Band Activity Tracker has Amazon Alexa built-in which allows you to do everything from controlling your smart devices to checking the weather. This WYZE Band Activity Tracker is a steal, so get it while supplies last.
$29.98 AT AMAZON
Fitbit Charge 4
Fitbit Charge 4
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
Fitbit Charge 4
The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. 
$130.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Fitbit Ionic Watch
Amazon
Fitbit Ionic Watch
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging.
$189 AT AMAZON
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
$240 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker.jpg
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2
Pre-order the newest Fitbit style (set to release on Sept. 25). The Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3.
$83.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.95)
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold
Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold
Get a Free 6 months of Apple Fitness+ with this purchase.
REGULARLY $399
Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker
Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Letsfit Smart Watch, Fitness Tracker
This Letsfit Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is affordable and functional allowing you to monitor your steps, control your music, call and receive messages, all while enjoy up to 10 days of battery life. Save 30% when you apply the coupon.
$35.99 AT AMAZON
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Garmin Vivosmart 4
Garmin
Garmin Vivosmart 4
The Garmin Vivosmart 4 has all the essential fitness features such as an activity tracker, sleep tracking (light, deep and REM stages), heart rate monitor, all-day stress tracking and body energy monitoring. This fitness watch uses the heart rate data and VO2 max reading -- the maximum amount of oxygen utilized during exercise -- to estimate your fitness level. You can also set up vibration notification alerts for your phone and keep it on while swimming or showering.
$129.99 AT GARMIN
Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
Amazon
Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google and is Android/Apple iOS compatible. 
$347 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $495)
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Amazon
Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch
Garmin
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. 
REGULARLY $249.99
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
$190 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249.99)
Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life!
$179.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199.95)
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 5
If you're looking for a smartwatch that does it all, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest version and has an always-on retina display. The ECG app is perfect for heart rate monitoring, and the Activity rings help track your physical activity and fitness progress. It's also water-resistant, has connected GPS and shows advanced workout metrics. In addition, you can stream your favorite tunes and podcasts via Apple Music, call and text via cellular capabilities, use Apple Pay, ask Siri, buy apps directly from the built-in App Store and choose from more than 100 Apple Watch faces for a custom look.
$350 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399.99)
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch
The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is one of the top fitness trackers for runners. This smartwatch also sync up with you music streaming service like Spotify.  This Garmin smartwatch evaluates your current training status to let you know if you are if you’re undertraining or overdoing it.
$324.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $349.99)
Amazafit Bip Fitness Smartwatch
Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch
Amazon
Amazafit Bip Fitness Smartwatch
The Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch is the most affordable smartwatch on the market. It features boast all-day heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, Additionally, it monitors sleep, a built-In GPS and bluetooth.
$119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $124.99)
Coros Apex Multisport GPS Watch
COROS APEX Multisport GPS Watch
REI
Coros Apex Multisport GPS Watch
The Coros Apex is a great running watch. This durable, waterproof tracker with GPS will keep up with any athlete in any weather. In addition to heart rate monitor, smart device notification and sleep tracking, this watch has over 200 preloaded exercises, Advanced Training Analysis and Recovery Advisor. It also has a Back-to-Start feature that lets you trace back your steps. The Coros software introduces new activity modes and features throughout the year.
$350 AT REI

 

